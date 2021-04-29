CITY SPORTS ROUNDUP: Islanders' Holling wins Capital City Invite

Top Finishers

Holling, Grand Island 69; Larson, Lincoln East, 70; Kolbas, Pius X, 70; Heimes, Norfolk 71; Skoumal, Millard West 71; Gatlin, Lincoln East, 73; Peterson, Creighton Prep, 74; Strako, Creighton Prep, 74; Sander, Pius X, 74; Dickmeyer, 75; Burger, Papio South, 75; Hahn, Millard West, 75; Webert, Lincoln Southwest, 75; Whittaker, Elkhorn South, 75; Brown, Omaha Westside, 75; Dickmeyer, Elkhorn South, 75.

Crusaders win HSC invite

HASTINGS — Grand Island Central Catholic placed three golfers inside the top seven to win Thursday’s Hastings St. Cecilia Invitational at Southern Hills Golf Course.

Will Goering led the Crusaders with an 82 to finish third. He was closely followed by Jackson Henry (fifth, 85) and Bowdie Fox (seventh, 87).

GICC recorded a team total of 348 to down runner-up Doniphan-Trumbull by 14 strokes.

“I thought today we had some good things happen which haven’t gone our way the last couple of weeks,” Central Catholic coach Craig Rupp said. “We still have a long way to go but this does give the boys something to build on.