City state track roundup: Grand Island Senior High's Rauch-Word gets third-place medal with personal recordin long jump

OMAHA – Emma Rauch-Word set a personal best on her very first attempt of the Class A girls long jump.

Her day got only got better after that.

After going 17-6 in the prelims, the Grand Island Senior High junior went further than that in all of her attempts in the finals, including a 17-11 leap.

That was enough to give her a third-place medal in the event during day one of the state track and field meet Wednesday at Omaha Burke Stadium.

Her best jump before the state meet was 17-1 1/2, so finishing third with the 17-11 leap surprised her.

“I just surprised myself today. My goal for the long jump today was just to get a PR, so I did not expect I was going to do that well at all today,” Rauch-Word said. “That was almost a foot improvement. When I saw the 17-11, I was like ‘How did I do that?’”

GISH girls coach Kip Ramsey said he was happy to see Rauch-Word get a medal.

“She was jumping around with excitement. It was great to see her do so well,” Ramsey said. “She just had a great day.”

Rauch-Word was the very first competitor in the long jump so she had to wait to see how the other jumpers did to see if she would make finals. She said she wasn’t nervous at all because she had a feeling 17-6 would be enough to make finals.

“I was just calm. I didn’t think too much about it but I was happy I made finals,” she said. “But my excitement had already passed since I already set my PR but I had a feeling I was going to be in finals.”

She recorded a 17-11 on her second jump of finals, but Lincoln Pius X’s Sara Iburg also jumped 17-11 in the competition. So their second-best jump would help them finish higher. Iburg jumped 17-9 1/2 on her final jump, then Rauch-Word had a 17-10 on her final attempt to get her the bronze.

“She just battled today,” Ramsey said. “She just jumped great in the finals and just battled with the Pius girl. She pulled out some really good jumps in the finals.”

But Rauch-Word said she was relaxed as she went into finals.

“I was here in finals so I was just going to go out and just have fun,” Rauch-Word said. “I was going to go out there and do my absolute best and that’s what I did.”

Rauch-Word will leave Omaha with another medal as she made the finals of the 100 hurdles. She is tied with the fifth fastest time after running a 15.38 in the prelims.

The Islanders also got a medalist in Briannah Kutschkau in the pole vault. The sophomore finished sixth, clearing 10-0.

Grand Island finished the first day with nine points.

Northwest’s 3,200 girls relay places seventh

The 3,200 relay team highlighted the Northwest girls on opening day of the state track meet.

The Viking foursome of Reagan McIntyre, Reba Mader, Whitney Loman and Kamrynn Mings finished seventh with a season-best 9:57.96.

However, Northwest will have plenty of athletes qualified into Thursday’s finals in running events.

Samantha Roby and Avyn Urbanski made finals in two events. Both are in the 100 finals after running a 12.50 and 12.56, respectively. Roby and Mader are both in the 400 finals with a 58.59 and 59.58, respectively. Mader’s 58.59 was the second-fastest time ran in prelims. Urbanski also made the 200 finals after running 25.86.

Aizlynn Krafta earned a spot in the 100 hurdle finals after running a 15.77 in the prelims.

For the Northwest boys, Victor Isele earned a spot in the 100 finals after running an 11.17.

