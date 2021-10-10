City teams look for strong finishes at state girls golf tournaments

The Northwest and Grand Island Central Catholic girls golf teams both qualified for their respective state tournaments during district play last week, but both teams left those competitions with mixed emotions.
They hope to wrap up their seasons on a strong note when the 36-hole state tournaments take place around the state Monday and Tuesday.
Grand Island Senior High’s team also will be competing — although not in the actual team competition.
Class B
Northwest’s 18-stroke victory in the Class B, District 3 tournament didn’t go exactly according to script.
There was some drama involved at the end after senior Avery Hermesch was disqualified for an incorrect score written down for the final hole on her scorecard.
“It was kind of a mixed bag,” Vikings coach Alex Hull said. “There was a little bit of frustration over the way some things happened, but overall we were happy with the win. I’m glad to get that accomplished. It was one of our goals that we set at the start of the season – to win that district along with the conference. It was an opportunity to take a deep breath and kind of reflect on what we did.”
Hull said Northwest has been playing well during the final stretch of the season.
“The girls were pretty confident heading into (districts),” he said. “(The prior) Friday was the conference meet, and a win there was a confidence booster. They felt pretty good heading into Monday and had high expectations for themselves.”
Now Northwest hopes to play its best golf of the season at Scotts Bluff Country Club.
“We realize there’s some really good competition in Class B and teams that also have had really good seasons,” Hull said. “We just look at that top five and think, man, we’d like to be in that top five and then let the chips fall where they may from there.”
The Vikings won’t look to change anything up for an extended state tournament.
“For us – and we’ve said it all year both girls and coaches – it’s just play,” Hull said. “You don’t have to do anything special. Just do what we’ve been doing all year. It’s not going to take any special effort, it’s just going to take focusing on doing what you do and then hopefully we’ll be where we want to be when it’s all over.”
Northwest qualified as a team for the third consecutive year.
Hermesch and junior Olivia Ottman are three-time state qualifiers while junior Taylor Mazour is making her second appearance. Seniors Alyssa Empfield and Alayna Wattier are state newcomers.
Hull said Northwest wants to keep being a regular at the state tournament.
“It means a lot where we have 21 girls this year,” he said. “We already had a chat with the girls who were on the JVs and reserves and said that we want to keep doing this. We want to be back, so here’s some of the summer work and the things that you need to do.
“We hope they can see that and build on it. We have two juniors on this team right now so they get another taste of a state tournament. Hopefully we can continue to build and they can push going into next year, saying, ‘Hey, girls, we want to be back and we want to keep doing this thing.’”
Class C
An off day didn’t result in the end of the season for Grand Island Central Catholic.
Although the Crusaders struggled in the Class C, District 4 tournament, they secured the third and final state berth by six strokes.
“We were so thrilled because all of us did not golf well that day,” coach Dee Hanssen said. “We were not sure if we would go or not because we knew that we did not golf to the best of our ability. They were worried, including me a little bit.
“We were so happy to get to go to state and show what we can do.”
Prior to districts, Hanssen said GICC was playing well. She hopes that resumes at Elks Country Club in Columbus.
“The last tournament that we were in we golfed a 175 on nine holes,” she said. “That would be a 350 as a team on 18, so I thought I really want to be down under 400 (at state), at least 375. It would be great as a team to accomplish that.
“We know that we have to be well under 400 to even compete in the top five. Our district was tough, but state as always will be even tougher. There’s a lot of great teams there, so we know we’ve got to perform really well.”
This is the second straight state appearance for the Crusaders.
“It means a lot to me to get them to know that tradition we’ve had in the past as a team,” Hanssen said. “A lot of them take it more seriously because at practices they know what they need to do.
“The ones that were there last year now know what to expect, and they are going in with a little different attitude this year. They’re trying to go in more relaxed because they were so nervous about their first time competing last year.”
Seniors Angela Messere and Ember Kleint along with sophomore Madeline Logue return from last year’s squad. Junior Emery Obermiller-Snyder and sophomore Hannah Hamik are making their state debuts.
Hanssen said maturity should be a factor for some of her players at state.
“Ember Kleint now has that maturity level as a senior that she didn’t have as a freshman,” she said. “In a bad situation in golf, she knows how to turn that around to a situation to be a bit calmer. That’s when you know that maturity can help self-fix a problem.”
Messere finished tied for seventh last year and Hanssen said she has a good chance to do even better to close out her high school career.
“I think she is a contender,” she said. “You can’t forget about her. She’s been out to the Elks practicing a couple of times, and she loves the game. Her mental level and her technique are amazing. I’ve learned from her and she’s learned from me.
“It’s so neat to watch her. I got to walk with her about the last four or five holes at districts, and she just turned her game on. She knew she didn’t have a good front nine, and she puts her mind to it when she knows what she needs to do. Her last putt was amazing. It was about a 30-foot putt.”
Class A
Both members of Grand Island Senior High’s team qualified for the Class A state tournament at Norfolk Country Club.
Ayla Strong tied for 10th in the District 2 tournament while Hailey Kenkel returns to state again after earning a wild-card berth for her season-long scoring average.