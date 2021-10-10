City teams look for strong finishes at state girls golf tournaments

Hull said Northwest wants to keep being a regular at the state tournament.

“It means a lot where we have 21 girls this year,” he said. “We already had a chat with the girls who were on the JVs and reserves and said that we want to keep doing this. We want to be back, so here’s some of the summer work and the things that you need to do.

“We hope they can see that and build on it. We have two juniors on this team right now so they get another taste of a state tournament. Hopefully we can continue to build and they can push going into next year, saying, ‘Hey, girls, we want to be back and we want to keep doing this thing.’”

Class C

An off day didn’t result in the end of the season for Grand Island Central Catholic.

Although the Crusaders struggled in the Class C, District 4 tournament, they secured the third and final state berth by six strokes.

“We were so thrilled because all of us did not golf well that day,” coach Dee Hanssen said. “We were not sure if we would go or not because we knew that we did not golf to the best of our ability. They were worried, including me a little bit.

“We were so happy to get to go to state and show what we can do.”