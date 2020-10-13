CITY VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Islanders claim home victory over Lincoln Northeast

The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team grabbed its second win of the season.
The Islanders earned a 23-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-15 win over Lincoln Northeast at home Tuesday.
Emma Smith led Grand Island with 14 kills, while Rylie Huff and Alaina Probasco chipped in 10. Camaron Pfeifer dished out 48 assists and Claire Kelly had eight ace serves. Katie Wemhoff and Jill Rose each led the defense with 16 digs, while Lilly Reed had four blocks.
The Islanders host Lincoln East at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Heartland Lutheran splits matches
GREELEY — The Heartland Lutheran volleyball team split its matches at the Central Valley Triangular Tuesday.
The Red Hornets opened with a 25-8, 25-18 loss to Central Valley. Kathleen Spiehs, Maddie Graham and Brynn Saddler all had two kills, Abigail Neimeier had seven digs.
But Heartland Lutheran regrouped with a 25-17, 25-20 victory over St. Edward.Maggie Bexten had six kills and seven digs, while Saddler had eight set assists. The Red Hornets had 11 ace serves.
“We had a hard time get going in the first set but Central Valley has a nice team. They have a nice balance attack and mixed it up very well,” HL coach Connie Hiegel said. “I thought we came a little more focused against St. Edward and had better teamwork as well as served much better.”
The Red Hornets will compete in the Goldenrod Conference Tournament against Palmer Tuesday at Nebraska Christian.
Balanced attack leads No. 4 GICC past Scotus
COLUMBUS — Class C-1, No. 4 Grand Island Central Catholic used a balanced attack to get by Columbus Scotus Tuesday.
Three players recorded double-digit kills in helping the Crusaders to a 25-18, 17-25, 25-13, 25-15 win.
“We had to play like that because Scotus was playing great defense against us,” GICC coach Sharon Zavala said.
Even Glade led the Crusaders with 13 kills, while Gracie Woods chipped in 11. Rylie Rice Rice had 10 kills, two ace serves and 14 digs. Chloe Cloud had nine kills in the win as well. All that pleased Zavala, especially Rice.
“That was probably one of the better matches she’s played,” she said. “She really had a great match and was aggressive.”
Carolyn Maser dished out 45 assists, while Haily Asche led the defense with 22 digs.
