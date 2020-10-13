CITY VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Islanders claim home victory over Lincoln Northeast

The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team grabbed its second win of the season.

The Islanders earned a 23-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-15 win over Lincoln Northeast at home Tuesday.

Emma Smith led Grand Island with 14 kills, while Rylie Huff and Alaina Probasco chipped in 10. Camaron Pfeifer dished out 48 assists and Claire Kelly had eight ace serves. Katie Wemhoff and Jill Rose each led the defense with 16 digs, while Lilly Reed had four blocks.

The Islanders host Lincoln East at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Heartland Lutheran splits matches

GREELEY — The Heartland Lutheran volleyball team split its matches at the Central Valley Triangular Tuesday.

The Red Hornets opened with a 25-8, 25-18 loss to Central Valley. Kathleen Spiehs, Maddie Graham and Brynn Saddler all had two kills, Abigail Neimeier had seven digs.

But Heartland Lutheran regrouped with a 25-17, 25-20 victory over St. Edward.Maggie Bexten had six kills and seven digs, while Saddler had eight set assists. The Red Hornets had 11 ace serves.