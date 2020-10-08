CITY VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Northwest upsets No. 5 Omaha Duchesne

The Northwest volleyball team captured their sixth-straight win Thursday night.

This time, the Vikings rode their record to 11-11 after upsetting Class B, No. 5 Omaha Duchesne 25-21, 28-30, 25-18, 25-23 at home.

“We played a great game of volleyball tonight,” NW coach Lindsey Harders said. “We played at a consistent level and had to battle. We knew coming in that Duchesne was a quicker offense than we had been seeing.

Claire Caspersen led the Viking attack with 15 kills, while Macey Bosard added 12 and also had 20 digs. Kinzi Havranek and Sophia McKinney each led the defense with 24 digs, while Havranek also dished out 39 assists.

Harders said defense helped Northwest find success.

“I thought our passers did a great job. Every set they improved and passed better and dug more. We knew we needed to dig some balls and stay in the long rallies. We were able to win a lot more of those which helped us keep the momentum,” she said.

Northwest plays at No. 2 Elkhorn Tuesday.

Islanders fall to Bellevue East

Grand Island Senior High fell to Bellevue East 25-18, 25-21, 25-21 Thursday at home.