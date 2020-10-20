CITY VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Vikings claim comeback win; Crusaders roll

Northwest rallies to defeat York

The Northwest volleyball team had to dig very deep Tuesday night.

The Class B No. 7 Vikings overcame a two-set deficit and fought off two match points to rally and defeat No. 6 York 17-25, 17-25, 26-24, 25-23, 15-12 at home.

The victory comes just three days after the Dukes swept Northwest in the Central Conference tournament on Saturday.

Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said the Vikings fought to get the win, especially after York gained a 24-22 lead in the third set.

“Early on I thought we weren’t playing like we knew how to play, then the girls were more determined,” she said. “I saw that fight tonight and the girls definitely fought to get the win.”

Macey Bosard led the Northwest attack with 16 kills, while Ellie Apfel had 11 kills with six blocks and Claire Caspersen had nine kills and five blocks. Kinzi Havranek dished out 42 assists and Sophia McKinney led the defense with 34 digs.

“I feel it was an emotional win for us,” Harders said. “We won the tight game where it was probably an easy win for York (25-18, 25-18) last Saturday. Our block came alive in the later sets.”