CITY VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Vikings claim comeback win; Crusaders roll

Northwest rallies to defeat York
The Northwest volleyball team had to dig very deep Tuesday night.
The Class B No. 7 Vikings overcame a two-set deficit and fought off two match points to rally and defeat No. 6 York 17-25, 17-25, 26-24, 25-23, 15-12 at home.
The victory comes just three days after the Dukes swept Northwest in the Central Conference tournament on Saturday.
Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said the Vikings fought to get the win, especially after York gained a 24-22 lead in the third set.
“Early on I thought we weren’t playing like we knew how to play, then the girls were more determined,” she said. “I saw that fight tonight and the girls definitely fought to get the win.”
Macey Bosard led the Northwest attack with 16 kills, while Ellie Apfel had 11 kills with six blocks and Claire Caspersen had nine kills and five blocks. Kinzi Havranek dished out 42 assists and Sophia McKinney led the defense with 34 digs.
“I feel it was an emotional win for us,” Harders said. “We won the tight game where it was probably an easy win for York (25-18, 25-18) last Saturday. Our block came alive in the later sets.”
The Vikings wrapped up the regular season and finished at 15-14. They will play the Class B, Subdistrict 6 tournament, which begins on Tuesday. Pairings will be released Thursday but Harders feels Northwest will more than likely get to see York for the third time when the pairings get released. She added that No. 5 Aurora will likely get the top seed and host.
“I feel this win puts us on an even playing field because now we each now have a win each other,” Harders said. “It should be another great match with us two again.”
GICC sweeps Lincoln Christian
Class C-1 No. 5 Grand Island Central Catholic had no problems with Lincoln Christian Tuesday.
Central Catholic cruised to a 25-16, 25-12, 25-6 win.
Rylie Rice led GICC with eight kills, while Chloe Cloud chipped in seven and had two blocks. Carolyn Maser dished out 25 assists and Haily Asche led the defense with 16 digs.
GICC coach Sharon Zavala said she liked what she saw.
“We got to play a lot of players,” Zavala said. “Our outside hitters performed well. It was one of those games where we did everything we were supposed to do. Rotation for rotation, we played well.”
GICC will take a 23-2 record into the Class C-1, Subdistrict 8 tournament, which begins Monday.
