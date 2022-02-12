City wrestling roundup: Grand Island Senior High captures A-2 district title

BELLEVUE — For the second-straight season, a district wrestling championship is coming home to Grand Island Senior High.
The Class A, No. 2-rated Islanders (NSWCA) captured their second-straight district championship after claiming the A-2 title with 203 points Saturday at Bellevue East.
Norfolk was second with 188.
To add to the excitement, Grand Island will send 12 wrestlers to the state tournament with four of them being district champions.
GISH coach Joey Morrison said it was a good day, especially since Norfolk is also taking 12 wrestlers to the state tournament and third-place North Platte is taking 11.
“There were some strong squads that were here today. Norfolk and North Platte were both in state duals with us and I thought Lincoln Pius X had a strong day as well,” Morrison said. “For us to do what we did today was great. We returned only seven state points back from last year and this group just continues to get better week in and week out. It’s been fun watching the growth of this team throughout the year.”
Alex Gates (106 pounds), Ein Obermiller (126), Cristian Cortez (132) and Hudson Oliver (160) were district champions for the Islanders.
Javier Pedro (second, 113), Madden Kontos (third, 120), Dane Arrants (second, 138), Tyler Salpas (fourth, 145), Alex Dzingle (third, 152), Justyce Hostetler (second, 170), De Andre Brock (third, 195) and Zachary Pittman (third, 285) are the other state qualifiers.
Morrison said he was happy to be taking 12 wrestlers to the state tournament.
“I think the 12 that punched their ticket are resilient kids,” Morrison said. “I’m looking forward to taking these kids down to Omaha and see what they can do for us.”
GICC’s Alberts claims 160 title at C-1 district
MADISON — Ben Alberts can add a district title to his junior season.
After not wrestling last year due to a labrum injury, Alberts claimed the 160-pound title at the Class C, District 1 Meet in Madison.
Alberts pinned Twin River’s Beau Zoucha in 3:30 to claim the title.
Northwest taking five to state tournament
AURORA — The Northwest wrestling team is sending five wrestlers to the state tournament.
Kaleb Keiper led the Vikings with a second-place finish at 106 pounds.
Gavin Ruff (third, 120), Nolan Moorman (fourth, 182), Joseph Stein (fourth, 195) and Victor Isele (third, 220) were the other state qualifiers.
That allowed Northwest to finish third with 123 points.
“I was pretty pleased with our performance overall,” NW coach Brian Sybrandts said. “We have a young team that are getting great experience. I’m excited to see what they can do.”
Aurora finished second with 136 points and will take seven wrestlers to state.
Brekyn Papineau captured the 182-pound title, while Aaron Jividen improved to 40-0 after claiming the title at 285.
Karsten Holm (fourth, 106), Jack Spiehs (third, 113), Colin Kennedy (fourth, 120), Britton Kemling (third, 160) and Mack Owens (second, 195) are the other qualifiers.