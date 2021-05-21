CLASS B: Aurora’s Gage Griffith grabs state gold in discus

OMAHA – Knowing he had the win in the bag, Gage Griffith just let one loose.

The Aurora junior ended up throwing a personal-best 174-8 to win the Class B discus on a windy Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.

“There was a lot of excitement knowing I had the win already so I just went out and hit one,” Griffith said. “That was great that I was able to do that on my last throw.”

And he had help with a little wind. He said that helped him get the throws he wanted as he threw 170-7 on his second throw of prelims that give him the lead throughout the competition.

“That was nice that we had that breeze,” Griffith said. “That really helped a lot. I knew I had it in me because I’ve been hitting them in practice when we’ve had this kind of wind.”

But Griffith had a tense moment before his final throw. Seward’s Trey Dickey took advantage of the wind as well on his final attempt and got a good throw in. But his throw came in at 170-4, just three inches behind Griffith.

He said he was a little relieved when he saw what Dickey’s throw was.