CLASS B: Aurora’s Gage Griffith grabs state gold in discus

OMAHA – Knowing he had the win in the bag, Gage Griffith just let one loose.
The Aurora junior ended up throwing a personal-best 174-8 to win the Class B discus on a windy Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
“There was a lot of excitement knowing I had the win already so I just went out and hit one,” Griffith said. “That was great that I was able to do that on my last throw.”
And he had help with a little wind. He said that helped him get the throws he wanted as he threw 170-7 on his second throw of prelims that give him the lead throughout the competition.
“That was nice that we had that breeze,” Griffith said. “That really helped a lot. I knew I had it in me because I’ve been hitting them in practice when we’ve had this kind of wind.”
But Griffith had a tense moment before his final throw. Seward’s Trey Dickey took advantage of the wind as well on his final attempt and got a good throw in. But his throw came in at 170-4, just three inches behind Griffith.
He said he was a little relieved when he saw what Dickey’s throw was.
“I knew it was out there and I was hoping he didn’t take the lead on me because that would have put a lot of pressure on me,” Griffith said. “I’m not sure I could have thrown that 174 if I was behind. Trey and I have had great battles during the season but I’m glad I was able to come out on top.”
Griffith will compete in the shot put Saturday.
Teammate Roberto Delgado also medaled for the Huskies while finishing fourth in the high jump (6-6).
Meanwhile, Jayden Welsh had himself a day to help the Hastings boys.
The Tiger senior was part of the winning 3,200 relay team with Landon Eckhardt, Matthew Ochsner and Jonathan Lopez that ran 8:10.66. He also took second in the 3,200 in 9:51.32.
That has the Tigers sitting in second place with 18 points.
“I’m glad I was able to help put my team in a good spot,” Welsh said. “I would have liked to have gotten that win in the 3,200 but second is not bad.”
He ran on the fourth leg for the Tigers and had a battle on his hands with Daniel Bashtovoi, especially on the final lap.
Bashtovoi passed Welsh at the 300 mark before Welsh took off down the final stretch to give the Tigers the win by a second.
“He caught up to me really fast, and coach told me he caught me with 300 meters. He was really fast but I just knew I had to hold him off,” Welsh said. “I did some speed workouts during the past week to help me for this moment.”
In the 3,200 race, he was around fifth throughout the first four laps then slowly moved his way to second going into the final lap but couldn’t catch South Sioux City’s Mesuidi Ejerso, who ran 9:46.96.
“I might have been able to get close to him but he just ran a great race,” Welsh said.
Zaide Weidner and Carson Shoemaker also made finals for the Tigers. Weidner made finals in the 400, while Shoemaker earned a berth in the 100.
Other Class B medalists included:
% Aurora’s Cassidy Knust finished second in the pole vault (10-6), while Central City’s Taryn Wagner took fifth (10-0).
% Central City’s Eric Lenz took eighth in the discus (145-2).
% The Adams Central 3,200 relay team of Tyler Slechta, Kyto Warner, Reuben Barry and Luke Bonifas took eighth (8:29.83).
% Hastings’ Chelsey Espinosa finished sixth in the 3,200 (11:46.32).