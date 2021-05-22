CLASS B: Conner Wells wins two golds for St. Paul

OMAHA – Conner Wells stands alone as the fastest kid to run the 400 from the state track meet this year.
The St. Paul junior was the Class B winner in the event after running a 49.25. That gave him the overall gold medal as North Platte’s Kymani Sterling, the Class A champion, ran a 49.54 earlier in the week.
“When I saw that, I knew I could run faster than that,” Wells said. “It was nice to see those marks earlier in the week.”
That was his second win of the day after he won the 800 earlier in 1:55.72 during Saturday’s second session at Omaha Burke Stadium.
During the 800, he took off from the get go and won the race over Blair’s Nolan Slominski, who ran a 1:57.86.
Then he got pushed in the 400 by Platteview’s Erza Stewart, but Wells took off in the final 200 meters to claim the race.
Wells said he was feeling the effects from the 800 but knew he just had to go.
“I tried to conserve myself in the first 200 because I knew that Platteview kid had a good finish, but when I saw him, I just decided to go,” Wells said. “But when I got there, I felt pretty gassed especially after the 800, but I guess adrenaline was on my side at the end.”
It was a different schedule than what Wells had been used to. In a majority of the meets, the 400 would be first, then the 800 would be later. It was the opposite at the state meet, which Wells said he didn’t mind.
“It was different, but it really depends if you’re recovering right and doing the right things after you run your races,” Wells said.
Wells helped the Wildcats’ 1,600 relay finish fourth in 3:28.20. He ran with John Placke, Rylan Birkby and Jacob Wells on the relay. His teammates also earned medals as Jacob Wells took eighth in the 800 and Birkby took fifth in the 300 hurdles in 41.46 and eighth in the 400 in 50.84. That allowed St. Paul to finish eighth with 31 points.
With one more season on the way, Wells said he has some goals he wants to accomplish before he finishes his high school career.
“I would like to set some state records before I go out and try to break 47 seconds,” Wells said.
Welsh’s 1,600 win helps give Hastings state title
Jayden Welsh wanted revenge.
The Hastings senior finished second to South Sioux City’s Mesuidi Ejerso in the 3,200 on the final lap Friday.
Welsh didn’t allow that to happen in the 1,600 as he was able to hold off Ejerso in the final stages to win the race in 4:30.35.
“I was coming after him after what he did to me in the 3,200 yesterday,” Welsh said. “I knew he was coming on me fast so I knew I had to get going and finish the race. I used the same approach but he just got away from me in the 3,200.”
Welsh said all he had to do was believe.
“I just believed that I can win this race and I’m just happy it came true,” Welsh said.
He was also part of the winning 3,200 relay with Landon Eckhrdt, Matthew Ochsner and Jonathan Lopez on Friday.
Those efforts helped the Tigers captured the state title with 47 points, just one point ahead of Waverly.
Hastings held a 39-36 lead on Waverly going into the 1,600 relay. Waverly won the race, while Hastings took second, which was enough for the Tigers to hold on.
Aurora’s Griffith adds shot put title to discus
Gage Griffith needed one good throw.
After fouling his previous four attempts, the Aurora junior just let one loose. And it was a good one for Griffith as he threw 55-8 1/4 to take the shot put title.
Griffith said it wasn’t the throw he wanted to win with but just had to let one loose.
“I just knew it was going to take one good throw and I just launched one,” Griffith said. “That wasn’t the mark I was looking for, but with the way I threw today, I’ll take it.”
Griffith threw a 52-8 3/4 on his very first throw of the competition and then appeared to have thrown in the upper 50s on his next throw, but fouled it. Then he couldn’t get a clean throw out on his next three attempts.
But on his last attempt, he knew he released a good one.
“I was so excited when it left my hand that I wanted to walk out in front of the ring and celebrate but I’m glad I didn’t,” Griffith said. “It just felt good when I threw it.”
The shot put title goes with the discus title he won on Friday. With Griffith being a junior, he said hopes to accomplish the double-double again next year.
“It was a fun state meet,” Griffith said. “I worked for this moment and it was sure fun doing it. Hopefully I can do it again next year.”
His efforts helped Aurora finish tied for fifth with 33 points. Caden Carlson added a second-place finish in the pole vault (14-6).