CLASS B: Conner Wells wins two golds for St. Paul

OMAHA – Conner Wells stands alone as the fastest kid to run the 400 from the state track meet this year.

The St. Paul junior was the Class B winner in the event after running a 49.25. That gave him the overall gold medal as North Platte’s Kymani Sterling, the Class A champion, ran a 49.54 earlier in the week.

“When I saw that, I knew I could run faster than that,” Wells said. “It was nice to see those marks earlier in the week.”

That was his second win of the day after he won the 800 earlier in 1:55.72 during Saturday’s second session at Omaha Burke Stadium.

During the 800, he took off from the get go and won the race over Blair’s Nolan Slominski, who ran a 1:57.86.

Then he got pushed in the 400 by Platteview’s Erza Stewart, but Wells took off in the final 200 meters to claim the race.

Wells said he was feeling the effects from the 800 but knew he just had to go.

“I tried to conserve myself in the first 200 because I knew that Platteview kid had a good finish, but when I saw him, I just decided to go,” Wells said. “But when I got there, I felt pretty gassed especially after the 800, but I guess adrenaline was on my side at the end.”