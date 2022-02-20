Class B: Hastings' Landon Weidner takes title; Tigers end second

Broken Bow’s Wells captures title at 132

Broken Bow’s Cyrus Wells said that his state title at 132 pounds came with a bit of regret as his opponent, Connor Whiteley of Scottsbluff, couldn’t continue with an apparent knee injury 1:54 into the match.

The fourth-rated Wells, who was leading 2-0 at the time of the injury default, showed class in victory. He reached down and removed the ankle bands of the third-rated Whiteley, who was in obvious pain and wearing a knee brace.

“Connor is a great wrestler — I love wrestling against him,” Wells said. “I’m sorry that it had to go that way because he’s always one of my favorite matches. He makes me better and it’s too bad that this match had to end that way.”

Wells capped his senior season with a state title and a 43-3 record. He ends his high school career as a three-time state medalist after finishing second at 120 in 2020 while competing for Anselmo-Merna and third at 126 last season.

“I am a state champ, but I wish I could’ve went out in style by wrestling all three periods in a long, hard match,” Wells said. “It’s pretty awesome. I just wish it had gone all three periods.”