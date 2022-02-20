Class B: Hastings' Landon Weidner takes title; Tigers end second

OMAHA — Landon Weidner provided the highlight for Hastings as the Tigers finished as the runner-up in the Class B team race at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at the CHI Health Center.
The No. 1-rated (NSWCA) Weidner capped a 44-0 season with a 4-2 decision over second-rated Cade Ziola of Omaha Skutt Catholic in the 152-pound championship. That victory gave Hastings eight medalists and 128 points to finish behind Bennington, which scored 160.5.
“I feel great,” Hastings coach Nolan Laux said when asked about the Tigers’ state showing. “We put three in the finals and had eight medalists, which is tied for the highest number we’ve had down here.
“Overall, I was very happy with how we performed.”
Laux was especially happy with Weidner, who broke a 2-2 deadlock by registering a takedown with 30 seconds remaining in the third period to capture a state title.
“In that third period when it was 2-2, I didn’t really want to take the risk of trying to ride him out,” Weidner said. “I knew I could go for a takedown in the third period and win it.”
Weidner’s title offset some of the heartbreak for Hastings in the finals. Tigers Braiden Kort (49-1 at 126) and Jett Samuelson (42-1 at 160) both entered their title matches undefeated and rated No. 1, but suffered losses and finished second.
Hastings had five other wrestlers secure medals earlier in the day. Hunter Anderson (43-7) placed third at 113, Cameron Brumbaugh (38-9) was fourth at 106, Elijah Johnson (37-16) was fifth at 138 and Tucker Adams (34-17 at 120) and Oaklyn Smith (31-13 at 195) both ended sixth.
Weidner’s gold medal served as redemption for last season when he lost in his state championship match. The junior had a third-place state finish as a freshman.
“It hasn’t really hit me yet, but it feels good,” Weidner said. “I just keep working hard every year. I was third and then second last year, which really got to me, so I knew I needed to work hard.”
And he did.
“Landon had a bad taste in his mouth after last year and worked his butt off all summer,” Laux said. “He was constantly blowing up my phone, trying to find opportunities to work out. He’s very dedicated.”
Laughing, Weidner said his gold medal also gave him some family bragging rights. His father, Austin Weidner, was a state runner-up for the Tigers.
“My dad was kind of joking with me a few years back that I would never get a state title because he didn’t win it,” Weidner said. “But I knew that I would work hard and I would get it. Now, I’m the king in the family.”
Broken Bow’s Wells captures title at 132
Broken Bow’s Cyrus Wells said that his state title at 132 pounds came with a bit of regret as his opponent, Connor Whiteley of Scottsbluff, couldn’t continue with an apparent knee injury 1:54 into the match.
The fourth-rated Wells, who was leading 2-0 at the time of the injury default, showed class in victory. He reached down and removed the ankle bands of the third-rated Whiteley, who was in obvious pain and wearing a knee brace.
“Connor is a great wrestler — I love wrestling against him,” Wells said. “I’m sorry that it had to go that way because he’s always one of my favorite matches. He makes me better and it’s too bad that this match had to end that way.”
Wells capped his senior season with a state title and a 43-3 record. He ends his high school career as a three-time state medalist after finishing second at 120 in 2020 while competing for Anselmo-Merna and third at 126 last season.
“I am a state champ, but I wish I could’ve went out in style by wrestling all three periods in a long, hard match,” Wells said. “It’s pretty awesome. I just wish it had gone all three periods.”
Wells’ performance helped Broken Bow end sixth in the Class B team race with 83 points. The Indians had three state medalists as Sawyer Bumgarner (46-4) placed third at 285 and Max Densen (48-10) ended fifth at 182 to join Wells.
Aurora ends 10th in Class B
Aurora had three state medalists and finished 10th in the Class B team standings with 55 points.
Both No. 2-rated Mack Owens (41-4 at 195 pounds) and second-rated Aaron Jividen (43-1 at 285) reached the finals, but settled for second-place finishes for the Huskies. Aurora’s other medalist was Brekyn Papineau (30-6), who finished fourth at 182.