Class B No. 4 Aurora returns from break with 49-30 dual win over Northwest

AURORA — The Aurora wrestling team missed a day of practice because of the snowstorm that hit central Nebraska Tuesday.
So coach Derek Keaslilng decided to have one Wednesday morning, just a few hours before the Class B No. 4 Huskies (NSWCA) took on Northwest in a dual at home.
The move ended up paying off as Aurora earned a 49-30 win over the Vikings.
“We only had one practice since break got over since we had the snow yesterday,” Keasling said. “The kids held their weight down without a workout yesterday, which was tough. Then they worked their last few pounds out earlier today. I thought the kids responded to it, even though it might have looked like they might have been a little tired.”
It was back and forth early on as Colton Ruff (138 pounds) and Austin Cooley (No. 3 at 160) both recorded pins and Cailyb Weekley (170) posted a forfeit victory to give Northwest an early 18-10 lead. Trevor Kluck (No. 1 at 145) and Britton Kemling (152) recorded wins for the Huskies during that stretch.
Aurora captured the next four weight classes to gain control. Mack Owens pinned Joseph Stein in 58 seconds at 182, while Brekyn Papineau (No. 4 at 195) scored a takedown in the third period to beat Victor Isele 3-1. After that, a Jack Allen forfeit win at 220 and an Aaron Jividen (No. 5 at 285) pin put Aurora up 31-18,
Keasling was impressed what Owens and Papineau did, especially Papineau.
“We’ve been flipflopping those two around and I think we’re going to keep them where they are at,” Keasling said. “They both wrestled great matches, especially Brekyn against Isele. We’re happy to get that one because that’s good for his confidence and I’m sure those two will be battling each other a lot during the season.
“Brekyn did a great job of controlling the pace and got the takedown that he needed.”
Northwest got back in the dual after Gavin Ruff pinned Colin Kennedy in 1:18 at 106. It was a match where Ruff was put on his back early in the first period but managed to stay alive and put Kennedy on his back to get the pin.
The two teams exchanged wins as Aurora’s Caden Svoboda (No. 1 at 106) moved up to 113 and pinned Alex Lindin in 56 seconds, while Northwest’s Grady Arends (No. 3 at 120) was put on his back as well but managed to get off it and put Jeremy Oswald on his. Arends eventually got the pin at 1:39.
Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts said he was proud to see Ruff and Arends fight off their backs and get pins for the Vikings, who closed the gap to 37-30 with two matches left.
“Gavin got himself in trouble by going to his back early on, but he’s a tough kid to turn. He found a way to get off his back. The kid left the arm hanging back there and Gavin took advantage of it and got a big win for us,” Sybrandts said. “That was a big win for us. Grady got in a little trouble as well but fought it off and came through for us.”
But in the end, Aurora pulled away as Tyson Kottwitz (126) and Kayden Massing (132) each recorded second-period pin.
Keasling said he liked what he saw from the Huskies in their first performance since coming off break.
“I thought we wrestled OK. We had some chances to blow the dual wide open, but didn’t take advantage in some matches but were able to get the job done,” Keasling said. “But for the most part, it was a good performance coming off of break.”
Sybrandts on the other hand liked what he saw from the Vikings even though they lost the dual.
“I thought we battled hard. The kids have nothing to hang their heads about. It was a back-and-forth battle for a while and we did have our chances. But Aurora showed why they are one of the better teams in Class B this year and have solid kids that will carry them this year,” he said. “We looked sluggish in some areas getting 1-2 days in even though we didn’t have all of our kids yesterday because of the snow. But overall, I thought we won the matches that we should have won.”
Aurora takes on Columbus Lakeview Thursday, while Northwest heads to the Ord Tournament Saturday.