Class B No. 4 Aurora returns from break with 49-30 dual win over Northwest

Keasling was impressed what Owens and Papineau did, especially Papineau.

“We’ve been flipflopping those two around and I think we’re going to keep them where they are at,” Keasling said. “They both wrestled great matches, especially Brekyn against Isele. We’re happy to get that one because that’s good for his confidence and I’m sure those two will be battling each other a lot during the season.

“Brekyn did a great job of controlling the pace and got the takedown that he needed.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Northwest got back in the dual after Gavin Ruff pinned Colin Kennedy in 1:18 at 106. It was a match where Ruff was put on his back early in the first period but managed to stay alive and put Kennedy on his back to get the pin.

The two teams exchanged wins as Aurora’s Caden Svoboda (No. 1 at 106) moved up to 113 and pinned Alex Lindin in 56 seconds, while Northwest’s Grady Arends (No. 3 at 120) was put on his back as well but managed to get off it and put Jeremy Oswald on his. Arends eventually got the pin at 1:39.

Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts said he was proud to see Ruff and Arends fight off their backs and get pins for the Vikings, who closed the gap to 37-30 with two matches left.