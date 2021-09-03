Class B No. 9-rated Vikings cruise past Gering

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Things didn’t start out the best for the Vikings. Three penalties led to a second-and-goal from the 29-yard line, and four straight incompletions by Hartman ended the threat.

But the passing game starting clicking from there with Hartman connecting on seven of his next eight attempts for 113 yards.

That included a 43-yard touchdown to Joe Stein and a 15-yard toss to Alex Korte.

Hartman — who didn’t play defense after being banged up against Bennington — finished 13-for-20 for 236 yards, all in the first half.

“We were trying to beat our head into the door with how they were playing defensively, trying to run into it (during the first drive),” Kevin Stein said. “We just had to say the heck with it and take what they were giving us. We ran the same route about eight times in a row — maybe more than that. It was all there.”

While it wasn’t a perfect outing — 103 yards in penalties stands out — the coach said overall he saw what he wanted for the second game of the season.