Class B No. 9-rated Vikings cruise past Gering

Northwest’s starting defense scored more points than it gave up Friday during the Vikings’ home opener against Gering.
That was just part of a strong all-around performance by Class B No. 9-rated Northwest which allowed it to bounce back with a commanding 48-10 victory over Gering.
The Bulldogs (1-1) were limited to six first downs and 137 yards of total offense — 60 yards of which came on a pass play in the fourth quarter.
“It was great defense all around — D-line, linebackers, safeties, everyone,” said junior cornerback Tegan Lemkau. “Our intensity was a lot better and then we had a great second-half push.”
Lemkau made a play that capped off a key seven-second span in the second quarter that allowed the Vikings (1-1) to quickly double their lead.
After quarterback Sam Hartman scored from 7 yards out to give Northwest a 21-0 lead with 8:49 to go in the quarter, Lemkau added a 21-yard interception return on the next play from scrimmage.
“I just saw the quarterback turn his hips and throw,” Lemkau said. “I just read it good and got my hands there.”
Much like the team as a whole, Lemkau bounced back from a rough opening game against Bennington.
“Tegan jumped that thing well,” coach Kevin Stein said. “We’ve been harping all week about having great effort and executing. His eyes were so bad last week, and this week he really focused. His eyes were great and he was able to break on it. His technique was the reason he was able to get that pick six.”
Things didn’t start out the best for the Vikings. Three penalties led to a second-and-goal from the 29-yard line, and four straight incompletions by Hartman ended the threat.
But the passing game starting clicking from there with Hartman connecting on seven of his next eight attempts for 113 yards.
That included a 43-yard touchdown to Joe Stein and a 15-yard toss to Alex Korte.
Hartman — who didn’t play defense after being banged up against Bennington — finished 13-for-20 for 236 yards, all in the first half.
“We were trying to beat our head into the door with how they were playing defensively, trying to run into it (during the first drive),” Kevin Stein said. “We just had to say the heck with it and take what they were giving us. We ran the same route about eight times in a row — maybe more than that. It was all there.”
While it wasn’t a perfect outing — 103 yards in penalties stands out — the coach said overall he saw what he wanted for the second game of the season.
“A couple penalties really dampened our spirits,” he said. “That turnover that we didn’t get because of pass interference did too. But I thought our effort was good. I thought our want-to was good. I thought we took care of the ball pretty well, threw the ball extremely well and the running game was solid.
“Defensively I thought we were lights out all night and played extremely well. The defense was steady all night.”
Kevin Stein said it was an especially solid outing considering the team was missing two starters plus Hartman on defense.
“It’s always good to come home, come away with a win and be in control the whole game,” he said.