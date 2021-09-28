Class C-1 No. 3 Crusaders pass test, get past No. 2 Kearney Catholic in five sets

Grand Island Central Catholic got a test from Kearney Catholic Tuesday.
But just like the previous 18 matches before, the Class C-1 No. 3-rated Crusaders passed that test. They stayed undefeated after defeating the No. 2 Stars 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 20-25, 15-10.
GICC coach Sharon Zavala thought it would be a tough match with the Stars, who have beaten Class B No. 3 Waverly, No. 7 Bennington and No. 8 Aurora.
“It was a good test for the girls but we didn’t know how good we really are. We played some good teams but not like the teams that Kearney Catholic has played,” Zavala said. “I’m happy to see the kids stay together and pull it together. It was a grind.”
The Crusaders had to deal with the attack of Ashley Keck, who had a match-high 36 kills and also had six ace serves.
But the Stars were dealing with a few injuries and played a lot of young kids. Setter Sydney Conner was involved in a car-train accident last Thursday, and Jenna Kruse went down with an ankle injury during the match.
“We had a whole new nucleus on the floor. We had some kids come in and step up for us. We had some new faces that dealt with this experience fairly well,” Kearney Catholic coach Kris Conner said.
GICC won a back-and-forth first set after breaking a 23-all tie with an Alyssa Wilson kill and a Kearney Catholic error.
The Stars jumped out to a 9-4 lead in the second before GICC rallied with two Lucy Ghaifan blocks and two Maddie Weyers ace serves. It went back and forth until Ghaifan had a block and a kill to give the Crusaders a 21-18 lead.
GICC went up to 23-18 after a Kearney Catholic error and a Wilson kill. Ghaifan gave the Crusaders a 2-0 lead with back-to-back kills.
But Keck powered the Stars with 18 kills in the third and fourth sets to help them force a deciding fifth.
“Ashley really stepped it up and kept it positive out there on the court for us,” Conner said. “She hits the ball from so many angles that she makes it hard for the block because she can hit both left and right and can hit out of the back row too.”
However the Crusaders got on the attack right away as Woods and Wilson helped them out to an early 4-1 lead. But Keck had a kill and two ace serves to give the Stars a 7-6 lead.
After a Stars error tied it up, setter Carolyn Maser gave the Crusaders the lead with a kill, then Gracie Woods responded with back-to-back kills for a 10-7 lead as they slowly pulled away for the win.
Woods had four of her team-high 15 kills in the fifth set.
Zavala said she was happy to see the Crusaders respond after giving up the 2-0 lead. She added Woods was more effective when Keck, who only had two kills in the fifth, was in the back row.
“I thought we were going to get ourselves in a little bit of trouble there but the girls bounced back. We needed Gracie to have a strong fifth because when Keck went to the back row, she’s in the front and we need Carolyn to set her in the front. We had to feed her,” Zavala said.
Setter Callie Squiers dished off 53 assists for the Stars, while Aibrey Mandernach added 11 kills.
Conner said she felt the Stars weren’t aggressive enough in the fifth set like they needed to be, but she was happy to see the Stars fight back to force a fifth.
“I thought there were a few more plays where we should have been aggressive. We just went too safe, but we’re young but we need to be more aggressive,” Conner said. “As for the match, we had a lot of young kids out there but they did a great job of fighting back after getting down 2-0.”
For the match, Chloe Cloud added 10 kills and Ghaifan chipped in nine to go with Woods’ 15. Maser had 38 assists and Jenna Heidelk led the defense with 27 digs.
Now GICC turns its focus to another test it faces crosstown rival Northwest on Thursday at GICC. The Vikings handed Kearney Catholic its first loss of the season last Thursday.
“It should be another good test for us on Thursday,” Zavala said.