Class C-1 No. 3 Crusaders pass test, get past No. 2 Kearney Catholic in five sets

The Stars jumped out to a 9-4 lead in the second before GICC rallied with two Lucy Ghaifan blocks and two Maddie Weyers ace serves. It went back and forth until Ghaifan had a block and a kill to give the Crusaders a 21-18 lead.

GICC went up to 23-18 after a Kearney Catholic error and a Wilson kill. Ghaifan gave the Crusaders a 2-0 lead with back-to-back kills.

But Keck powered the Stars with 18 kills in the third and fourth sets to help them force a deciding fifth.

“Ashley really stepped it up and kept it positive out there on the court for us,” Conner said. “She hits the ball from so many angles that she makes it hard for the block because she can hit both left and right and can hit out of the back row too.”

However the Crusaders got on the attack right away as Woods and Wilson helped them out to an early 4-1 lead. But Keck had a kill and two ace serves to give the Stars a 7-6 lead.

After a Stars error tied it up, setter Carolyn Maser gave the Crusaders the lead with a kill, then Gracie Woods responded with back-to-back kills for a 10-7 lead as they slowly pulled away for the win.

Woods had four of her team-high 15 kills in the fifth set.