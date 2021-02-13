Class C-1 No. 4 St. Paul holds off Elkhorn North

After falling behind for the first time to end the third quarter. Class C-1 No. 4-rated St. Paul didn’t wait before regaining the momentum against Elkhorn North at Saturday’s Heartland Hoops Classic.

Logan Vogel and Jaxson Klinginsmith produced field goals quickly in the fourth quarter, and the Wildcats held on from there for a 47-44 victory.

“That was really big for us,” St. Paul coach Derek Reinsch said of quickly regaining the lead. “They hit that putback (by Luke Tillman to lead 34-33). That was one where you saw a couple guys standing around and the breaks didn’t fall our way at that moment.

“Psyche-wise, it didn’t discourage anyone on the bench, but I think it made them think, ‘We’ve really got to go now. We’ve got to get going. We’ve got to clean some things up and start doing some small things or else we’re going to find ourselves in a load of trouble.’”

With St. Paul (20-1) leading 41-39, Andy Poss scored the final six points for the Wildcats to hold off the Wolves (7-12). That included two key free throws with 5.4 seconds left to make it a 3-point game, and Brandon Orgibold’s trey at the buzzer was off the mark.

Poss finished with a game-high 18 points while Tommy Wroblewski added 14 points and 10 rebounds.