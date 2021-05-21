CLASS C: Arcadia-Loup City’s Jessica Stieb claims shot put title with school-record throw

OMAHA – Jessica Stieb had plenty of confidence after her first throw of the Class C shot put.
The Arcadia-Loup City sophomore threw a personal-best 43-5 to start the event.
“I felt amazing after that throw since that was the best I have thrown all year,” Stieb said.
She did even better after that. Stieb threw a school-record 44-7 1/2 on her first throw of finals to give her the state title.
But it was close for her. She edged Norfolk Catholic’s Mary Fennessy, who threw 44-7 1/4.
Stieb said she was just trying to do the best she could.
“I was just trying to go out there and throw the best I could but I didn’t think I would end up where I am,” Stieb said. “I just really can’t believe it right now. I still can’t believe it.”
After her first throw of finals, she said she felt the throw wasn’t any different than any others that she had thrown in the past, so she was surprised when the judges announced the 44-7 1/2.
“I honestly didn’t think it went that far,” Stieb said. “I walked out thinking it was just another throw. When they announced that it was a 44-7 1/2, I thought they read it wrong.”
Stieb will compete in the girls discus on Saturday where she has the third-best throw in the event at 134-3.
The Hastings St. Cecilia girls have the Class C lead with 22 points, two points ahead of Battle Creek.
A significant number of those points came from the 3,200 relay.
The Hawkette foursome of Jenna Esch, Jill Parr, Erin Sheehy and Alayna Vargas dominated the race with a 9:45.06 time, 19 seconds better than runner-up Bishop Neumann.
Esch started the race for St. Cecilia and quickly gave it a lead it would not give up. In fact, she handed the baton off to Parr with second-place being around 50 meters behind and the Hawkettes were never threatened after that.
St. Cecilia had the fastest time going into the event at 9:43.84, but Esch said she knew she still needed to get the Hawkettes off to a fast start.
“The competition down here at state is pretty good. I knew I had to get us off to a good start because it seems everyone sets a personal best down here,” Esch said. “We knew we had to do our best.”
Esch said she hopes that sets the tone for the rest of Hawkettes for the rest of the meet.
“It definitely helps getting the first race going with a win and that sets us up very well for the rest of the meet,” Esch said.
That it does. Vargas finished second in the 3,200 (11:47.23), while Shaye Butler finished fifth in the shot put (39-8 1/2). Also, Esch and Parr both made finals in the 400 and the Hawkettes have plenty of athletes competing on Saturday.
“I feel we are sitting pretty well right now,” St. Cecilia girls coach Trevor Alber said. “Jill and Jenna both made finals in the 400 and we have a lot of girls competing tomorrow. We’ve got plenty of opportunities to get more points tomorrow. I’m happy with where we’re sitting right now.”
Other medalists in Class C included:
% Burwell’s Carter Mann took second in the boys discus (162-11).
% Centura’s Eli Wooden finished third in the boys long jump (21-4 1/2).
% Doniphan-Trumbull’s Myles Sadd finished tied for fourth in the boys high jump (6-4).
% Nebraska Christian’s Hannah Swanson took fifth in the girls 3,200 (12:20.17).
% Ord’s Journi Moran came in eighth in the girls triple jump (35-3 3/4).