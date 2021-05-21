CLASS C: Arcadia-Loup City’s Jessica Stieb claims shot put title with school-record throw

OMAHA – Jessica Stieb had plenty of confidence after her first throw of the Class C shot put.

The Arcadia-Loup City sophomore threw a personal-best 43-5 to start the event.

“I felt amazing after that throw since that was the best I have thrown all year,” Stieb said.

She did even better after that. Stieb threw a school-record 44-7 1/2 on her first throw of finals to give her the state title.

But it was close for her. She edged Norfolk Catholic’s Mary Fennessy, who threw 44-7 1/4.

Stieb said she was just trying to do the best she could.

“I was just trying to go out there and throw the best I could but I didn’t think I would end up where I am,” Stieb said. “I just really can’t believe it right now. I still can’t believe it.”

After her first throw of finals, she said she felt the throw wasn’t any different than any others that she had thrown in the past, so she was surprised when the judges announced the 44-7 1/2.

“I honestly didn’t think it went that far,” Stieb said. “I walked out thinking it was just another throw. When they announced that it was a 44-7 1/2, I thought they read it wrong.”