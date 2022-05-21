Class C: Arcadia-Loup City's Jessica Stieb grabs discus title

OMAHA — Jessica Stieb wanted to make an improvement on her finish from last year’s result in the Class C discus.

The Arcadia-Loup City junior accomplished that.

Stieb improved her finish by winning the event Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.

She threw 137-11 to win the event.

“That’s pretty awesome that I was able to accomplish,” Stieb said.

Stieb had the top mark thrown this season with a 151-5, which she threw last week in the C-6 district meet.

Stieb said the 137-11 was not the throw she wanted to win. She added that the wind was a factor during the event.

“The wind was coming off the left side so it didn’t allow me to hit a big one,” she said. “Most discus throwers usually want the wind coming from right or right at you.”

She got her winning throw on her third attempt of prelims. But at the time, she was second behind Bridgeport’s Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, who threw a 137-8 on her second throw.

Stieb was not aware of that. She said she was glad she wasn’t.

“When I hit my 137-11, coach (Paul Henry) came up and told me I took the lead,” Henry said. “I probably would have psyched myself out.”

But Stieb is not done yet in the state meet. Stieb looks to defend her state title in the shot put.

Stieb is not only the defending Class C state champion but is also the overall returning gold medalist.

She said she hopes to beat her personal record of 44-7 1/2 she set in last year’s state meet.

“I hope I can beat that by a couple feet if possible,” Stieb said.

Hastings St. Cecilia girls sitting in third after day one.

The Hastings St. Cecilia girls finished the day with two second-place finishes.

That has the Hawkettes sitting in third place with 16 points.

Alayna Vargas finished second in the 3,200 after running a 12:02.44.

She was also part of the Hawkettes’ 3,200 relay team with Jill Parr, Chloe Rossow and Erin Sheehy that took second at 10:03.62.

St. Cecilia will have a chance to get more Saturday.

The Hawkettes have three runners competing in the 800 with Vargas, Parr and Lindsey Parr. Vargas and Rossow will be in the 1,600.

St. Cecilia will also be part of the 1,600 relay.

Other Class C area medalists include:

- The Hastings St. Cecilia 3,200 relay team of boys of Emmanuel Consbruck, Robert Hrnchir, William Shaw and Garrett Parr came in third (8:22.93), while Carson Kudlacek was seventh in the triple jump (42-10 1/2).

- Doniphan-Trumbull’s Myles Sadd finished tied for fourth in the boys high jump (6-2)

- The Centura boys had a pair of eighth-place finishes. Troy Rasmussen took eighth in the boys high jump (6-0). Teammate Kolby Gorecki came in eighth in the shot put (51-1).

- Centura’s Kyra Wooden was sixth in the girls pole vault (10-6).

- The Ord boys 3,200 relay team of Calen Pollard, Owen Lane, Jace Gieser and Johnathan DeRiso finished fifth (8:28.90).

- Nebraska Christian’s Hannah Swanson finished fourth in the 3,200 (12:06.97).

