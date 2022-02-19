CLASS C: Central City seniors Drew Garfield, Cole Kunz win repeat titles to help Bison finish second

OMAHA — Central City may not have had the horsepower to repeat as state team champions, but the Bison still managed to exceed expectations with a runner-up finish in Class C.
Coach Darin Garfield’s squad produced five state medalists to score 104.5 points and place second behind Aquinas Catholic (141) on Saturday at the CHI Health Center. Central City advanced three wrestlers into the finals with both No. 1-rated Drew Garfield (49-0 at 113 pounds) and top-rated Cole Kunz (49-0 at 120) wrapping up undefeated senior seasons by winning their second consecutive state titles.
“We lost a lot of guys off of last year’s state championship team and, bluntly, I don’t know how many people thought we’d even be in position to be in that top two this year, but our guys believed it,” Darin Garfield said. “All week long during state practices, we talked about it. We knew what we had in our room was capable of getting a trophy back to Central City.
“They believed it in their hearts and that’s the No. 1 thing.”
The runner-up finish was clinched for the Bison in Kunz’s championship match when he rallied from a 5-1 third-period deficit to pin Jakob Kavan of Aquinas in 5:10. It marked the 100th win via fall in Kunz’s career.
“I just knew I had to pull something crazy,” Kunz said. “Miracles are real, as you can see. I was just confident in myself to pull something out.
“I’m not used to being down like that. It was great that I was able to pull it off.”
Getting the gold medal and securing a second-place
team finish made it doubly sweet for Kunz, who accomplished his personal quest to be a two-time state champ.
“It was my main and only goal to go undefeated and get my second championship,” Kunz said. “That’s great and that’s what I was able to do, but it also clinched runner-up for the team, so that felt great, too.”
Drew Garfield’s finals victory was also achieved in dramatic fashion. With the score deadlocked at 0-0, the coach’s son pulled out a takedown in the final second of the first overtime for a 2-0 sudden victory.
“I knew time was winding down, but I knew I had my go-to shot with my sweep single,” Garfield said. “I can finish on almost anybody in the state. I got in on it and I finished it.
“I wasn’t trying to do anything crazy — do what I do and wrestle and find a way to win.”
Like Kunz, Garfield said he made it his goal to win consecutive state titles.
“It’s a really big weight lifted off of my shoulders,” Garfield said. “All year, I had a target on my back — No. 1 all year and coming into state as an undefeated defending champion. I had to do it again.”
Tristan Burbach (45-4) added a second-place finish for the Bison. Bryce Sutton (47-8) was fourth at 160 and Jaramie Elton (41-14) took fifth at 182, helping Central City’s cause.
“All the guys contributed,” Darin Garfield said. “We have some big wins (Saturday) morning … so it was just a full team effort. We weren’t real deep this year, but our (top wrestlers) have carried us all year long and we were confident that we’d be able to do something.”
Gabriel wins gold for Ord
Ryan Gabriel was all business while winning his 195-pound Class C state title. So much so that the Chanticleers’ No. 1-rated senior barely celebrated until he found himself walking off the mat and into the walkway, leaving the arena floor.
“This whole tournament, I’ve been coming in every day and taking the approach that it was just another day on the job — no bigger than any other tournament I’ve wrestled in all year long,” Gabriel said. “Just another day in the shop.”
The No. 1-rated Gabriel posted a 5-3 victory over No. 4 Aiden Worthey in the title match, running his season record to 44-3. He joins his older brother Ethan Gabriel, who won the Class C 195 title in 2020, as a state gold medalist.
“It’s amazing,” Gabriel said. “It’s awesome that my brother was a state champ and I get to carry on that tradition. Wrestling is a huge thing and a family tradition in my family.”
St. Paul’s Peterson brings home title
In winning the Class C 275-pound state title, St. Paul’s Quade Peterson not only surprised some people — he surprised himself.
“I’m on Cloud Nine — it’s great,” Peterson said. “Thanks to my coaches and thanks to my family. I didn’t think I’d be here. It’s amazing.
“We’ve got a great wrestling program. It’s great to show what our school can do.”
Entering the championship match unrated, Peterson notched a pin in 5:45 against Payton Christiancy of Superior, who was also unrated. Peterson said that just goes to show that the opinions of raters don’t always matter on the mat.
“I’ve been beaten by some ranked guys and I’ve beat some ranked guys,” Peterson said. “It’s based on the day. We show up and we do our job — no matter the rating.”
Peterson’s victory gave him a gold medal and a 39-10 season record. The junior said the key to his season was never giving up or getting discouraged.