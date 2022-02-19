CLASS C: Central City seniors Drew Garfield, Cole Kunz win repeat titles to help Bison finish second

“I’m not used to being down like that. It was great that I was able to pull it off.”

Getting the gold medal and securing a second-place

team finish made it doubly sweet for Kunz, who accomplished his personal quest to be a two-time state champ.

“It was my main and only goal to go undefeated and get my second championship,” Kunz said. “That’s great and that’s what I was able to do, but it also clinched runner-up for the team, so that felt great, too.”

Drew Garfield’s finals victory was also achieved in dramatic fashion. With the score deadlocked at 0-0, the coach’s son pulled out a takedown in the final second of the first overtime for a 2-0 sudden victory.

“I knew time was winding down, but I knew I had my go-to shot with my sweep single,” Garfield said. “I can finish on almost anybody in the state. I got in on it and I finished it.

“I wasn’t trying to do anything crazy — do what I do and wrestle and find a way to win.”

Like Kunz, Garfield said he made it his goal to win consecutive state titles.