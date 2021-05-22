CLASS C: Centura’s Eli Wooden wins pole vault gold medal, part of a family tradition

OMAHA – Eli Wooden had some extra adrenaline going into the Class C pole vault.
The Centura senior was part of the Centurion 400-meter relay team that took seventh place.
That provided enough of a warmup for him as he cleared 14-0, which was a personal best, to take the event Saturday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
He said he treated the 400 relay like a warm-up for the pole vault.
“Warming up is actually a pretty big thing in the pole vault,” Wooden said. “It helps to get a good knee drive and the 400 relay was really like a good warm-up.”
During his competition in the event, he had only one miss going into the 14-0 mark and cleared that on his first attempt. The other six competitors that were still in the event went out on that height.
“I felt really confident going into that height, especially if I made that on my first attempt which I did,” Wooden said.
As for the win, he kept the Wooden family tradition going as his older brother Noah captured the pole vault title two years ago. He said he can’t brag about that to Noah as he didn’t go the 15-2 height his brother won on.
But he credits Centura pole vault coach Geoff Cyboron for that success.
“Even though I have a state title under my belt, I don’t have much to brag to Noah about,” Wooden said. “But coach Cyboron is a good coach and he knows what he’s doing.”
Wooden finished his state meet with three medals. He finished third in the long jump (21-4 1/2) on Friday along with the seventh-place finish in the 400 relay (44.48) with Boston Caspersen, Troy Rassmussen and Keaton Lemburg.
“I thought the state meet went pretty well, even though I would have liked to have done better in the long jump, but third place is pretty good at state,” Wooden said.
St. Cecilia girls bring home state runner-up trophy
The Hastings St. Cecilia girls simply just ran into a juggernaut on the second day of the state track and field meet.
After scoring just six points on the first day, Chase County scored 62 points, which included nine top five finishes, on the second day to take the Class C state title over the Hawkettes, who scored 49 points.
“I really couldn’t ask any more than what our kids did today,” St. Cecilia coach Trevor Alber said. “They still performed about as well as we could have. We were predicted to score around 50 points and we scored 49. But Chase County is just phenomenal with some great athletes.”
The Hawkettes did all they could. The 1,600 relay of Jill Parr, Hailey Reifert, Tatum Krikac and Jenna Esch led the way with a second-place finish (4:05.47) to go with their victory in the 3,200 relay on Friday. Esch, Parr, Erin Sheehy and Alayna Vargas were members of that relay.
Individually, Esch added a pair of medals as she finished fourth in the 400 (59.41) and fifth in the 800 (2:21.56). Vargas placed third in the 1,600 (5:25.84) and sixth in the 800 (2:21.85) to go with her second-place finish in the 3,200 on Friday. Parr finished eighth in the 400 (1:01.58).
Shaye Butler also scored points as she finished fifth in the shot put on Friday.
The only state qualifier St. Cecilia loses is Esch so Alber is excited for the future and is happy to bring home the Class C runner-up trophy.
“I can’t complain with how the year went. We have a great bunch of girls who push each other everyday,” Alber said. “We lose only Jenna but she will be missed as she scored a lot of points this weekend. But we have a great nucleus coming back. It was a great season and the girls should be proud of what they accomplished.”