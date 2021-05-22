CLASS C: Centura’s Eli Wooden wins pole vault gold medal, part of a family tradition

“Even though I have a state title under my belt, I don’t have much to brag to Noah about,” Wooden said. “But coach Cyboron is a good coach and he knows what he’s doing.”

Wooden finished his state meet with three medals. He finished third in the long jump (21-4 1/2) on Friday along with the seventh-place finish in the 400 relay (44.48) with Boston Caspersen, Troy Rassmussen and Keaton Lemburg.

“I thought the state meet went pretty well, even though I would have liked to have done better in the long jump, but third place is pretty good at state,” Wooden said.

St. Cecilia girls bring home state runner-up trophy

The Hastings St. Cecilia girls simply just ran into a juggernaut on the second day of the state track and field meet.

After scoring just six points on the first day, Chase County scored 62 points, which included nine top five finishes, on the second day to take the Class C state title over the Hawkettes, who scored 49 points.

“I really couldn’t ask any more than what our kids did today,” St. Cecilia coach Trevor Alber said. “They still performed about as well as we could have. We were predicted to score around 50 points and we scored 49. But Chase County is just phenomenal with some great athletes.”