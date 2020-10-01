Class D-2 No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis rolls past Heartland Lutheran

Korus mentioned not only is she good at sports with nets, she can run too.

“She is a track star also. Hasn’t been beaten in the 400 in two years,” he said.

Weidner also added in nine kills, one solo block and 12 digs.

Heartland Lutheran coach Connie Hiegel knew the competition would be fierce.

“I knew if we faced Nebraska Christian or St. Francis it was going to be tough because they always have good teams,” she said.

Hiegel said communication again continues to be one of the Red Hornets’ downfalls.

“They talk all the time,” said Hiegel. “I am glad they are focused but they get overly focused and forget to talk with each other rather than about where somebody is at.”

She said at times her players can be their own worst enemies.

“They get in our heads and we play more hesitant,” said Heigel. “And we need more of (the attitude) of, it doesn’t matter, let’s move on.”

Even though she didn’t have any aces HSF junior Kelly Pfeifer played well all night especially in the second set when she served eight points in a row.