Class D-2 No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis rolls past Heartland Lutheran

Humphrey-St, Francis (12-1) showed why it was last year’s Class D-2 state tournament runner-up Thursday night as it breezed through the Heartland Lutheran Red Hornets in three sets 25-6, 25-8, 25-4.
The matchup was supposed to be a triangular with Nebraska Christian but the Eagles backed out due to some COVID-19 concerns at the school. In fact, Nebraska Christian has canceled all sporting events and practices until Monday with more details out later.
Humphrey-St. Francis coach Dean Korus said the Flyers were hoping to play against Nebraska Christian to battle for top seed in the Goldenrod Conference.
“We were looking forward to playing them. We thought it might determine first place in the regular season,” he said.
The Flyers were led by standout athlete Allison Weidner who had six serving aces, averaging two aces per set. Korus said Weidner has been working hard on her serving.
“That is one thing we talked about to her that she had to improve her serving,” said Korus.
Weidner figured it out in a hurry serving the last 17 points in a row of set three.
“She even brought it up, look coach, I’m improving on my serving,” said Korus.
Weidner is going to play basketball at Nebraska next year.
Korus mentioned not only is she good at sports with nets, she can run too.
“She is a track star also. Hasn’t been beaten in the 400 in two years,” he said.
Weidner also added in nine kills, one solo block and 12 digs.
Heartland Lutheran coach Connie Hiegel knew the competition would be fierce.
“I knew if we faced Nebraska Christian or St. Francis it was going to be tough because they always have good teams,” she said.
Hiegel said communication again continues to be one of the Red Hornets’ downfalls.
“They talk all the time,” said Hiegel. “I am glad they are focused but they get overly focused and forget to talk with each other rather than about where somebody is at.”
She said at times her players can be their own worst enemies.
“They get in our heads and we play more hesitant,” said Heigel. “And we need more of (the attitude) of, it doesn’t matter, let’s move on.”
Even though she didn’t have any aces HSF junior Kelly Pfeifer played well all night especially in the second set when she served eight points in a row.
Heigel said from top to bottom she respects the Flyers on their skills.
“They are a phenomenal serving team and they have some great hitters and can jump,” she said.
She added that her Red Hornets weren’t prepared to counter their blocking skills on the net.
“We have struggled with playing against blocking teams because we don’t have a lot of that in practice that we can practice against,” said Heigel. “We have young players and not much height.”
Korus said although the Flyers have five seniors on the team, one seems to take more leadership.
“Peighton Eisenmenger, our setter, is pretty much our leader,” he said. “They do a good job of leading on the floor.”
Eisenmenger had 25 assists, nine digs and once ace.
Korus said their communication was nice.
“That doesn’t always happen,” he said.
Red Hornets junior Brynn Sadler had five set assists, six digs and one serving ace.
HLHS plans to regroup and play another day, said Heigel, who looks forward to the rest of the season.
“We are just lucky to play at all this season,” said Heigel. “The other option was we weren’t going to have a season. At least the kids get to be together, they get to play and we are in school.”
