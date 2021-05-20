CLASS D: Fullerton’s Teagan Gonsior takes long jump title, helps Warrior to third place

OMAHA — It took a day for Teagan Gonsior to get the nerves settled for the Class D state track and field meet.
After what she considered a disappointing Wednesday in the triple jump with a seventh-place finish and not making finals in the 300 hurdles, the Fullerton sophomore took care of business in the long jump Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Gonsior took the event with a 16-8 1/4 leap. She said she was little more relaxed when she got to the stadium, especially since it was her first time competing at the state track meet.
“I didn’t have the best day yesterday so I wanted to come out and show people what I could do in the long jump today,” she said. “I was a little nervous this morning but once I got here, I felt a lot more comfortable especially since I had yesterday to prepare myself. I’m pretty proud of how I did today.”
Gonsior got the winning jump on her third jump of prelims. She had three other jumps over 16-0, including a 16-8 jump on her second jump in finals.
She changed her strategy after her second prelim jump and moved up a little bit from her start. That allowed her to get her foot on the board more which allowed her to get the winning jump.
“My coach told me to move up because I wasn’t using much of the board,” she said. “I actually used the whole board on that attempt and that helped get a few more inches.”
Her effort helped Fullerton finish third in the final team standings with 33 points. Teammates Kylee Dubas and Julianna Maxfield finished second and third in the 1,600 in 5:41.93 and 5:42.69, respectively.
Sterling won the title with 36 points, two points better than runner-up Humphrey St. Francis.
Tony Berger wins 110 hurdles, helping Riverside boys take third
Tony Berger had never been a hurdler until this season.
The Riverside junior found he’s good in them — really good, especially in the 110 hurdles.
Berger came away with a gold medal in the event with a 15.22 time.
“That’s amazing that I was able to do that, especially since I’ve never done them until this year,” he said. “It’s just nuts, especially since I’m a junior.
“I just wanted to win it for Riverside. It means a lot.”
Berger got out to an early lead and didn’t led up. Berger won the race over North Platte’s St. Patrick’s Will Moats, who came in at 15.56.
Berger also added a medal in the triple jump, where he finished third with a 42-5 1/2 leap. He appeared to have bettered that jump on his final attempt but meet officials said he scratched.
“That provided some motivation for the 110 hurdles, especially since I scratched on every attempt in finals,” he said. “I thought I had a pretty good jump on it. But I can’t be mad about getting third in that event.”
Berger’s effort helped the Charger boys finish third in the boys’ standings with 36 points. Jeff Schmeits finished sixth in the triple jump (41-6) and eighth in the 100 (11.54). Ryan Berger, Tony’s older brother, finished sixth in the 1,600 (4:42.84).
Osceola won the team title with 46 points, while Mullen was second with 37 points.
Handoffs help Central Valley take 400 relay title
Handoffs are always key in any 400 relay race.
Central Valley took that to heart in the Class D race.
The Cougars’ relay team of Jackson McIntyre, Kyle Nekoliczak, Morgan Behnk and Ty Nekoliczak executed that part of the plan to help them win the event with a season-best 44.22.
“We just needed to make sure our handoffs were OK. We work really hard on our handoffs,” McIntyre said. “I really think that was the key to us getting that time today.”
Central Valley won the race over North Platte St. Patrick’s, which came in at 44.72.
McIntyre said the title is special as he and Behnk both injured their ACLs in football. He was glad both were able to finish their careers at the state track meet.