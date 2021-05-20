CLASS D: Fullerton’s Teagan Gonsior takes long jump title, helps Warrior to third place

OMAHA — It took a day for Teagan Gonsior to get the nerves settled for the Class D state track and field meet.

After what she considered a disappointing Wednesday in the triple jump with a seventh-place finish and not making finals in the 300 hurdles, the Fullerton sophomore took care of business in the long jump Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.

Gonsior took the event with a 16-8 1/4 leap. She said she was little more relaxed when she got to the stadium, especially since it was her first time competing at the state track meet.

“I didn’t have the best day yesterday so I wanted to come out and show people what I could do in the long jump today,” she said. “I was a little nervous this morning but once I got here, I felt a lot more comfortable especially since I had yesterday to prepare myself. I’m pretty proud of how I did today.”

Gonsior got the winning jump on her third jump of prelims. She had three other jumps over 16-0, including a 16-8 jump on her second jump in finals.

She changed her strategy after her second prelim jump and moved up a little bit from her start. That allowed her to get her foot on the board more which allowed her to get the winning jump.