Class D: Fullerton's Teagan Gonsior repeats in long jump

OMAHA — Teagan Gonsior had a target on her back all season long.

After all, the Fullerton junior was the defending state champion in the Class D long jump.

But Gonsior put that pressure behind her and came away with her second-straight title in the event after going 17-8 on Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.

Gonsior said she’s relieved to get that second title.

“Everyone was coming after me. I knew it was going to be tough,” Gonsior said. “It’s pretty cool to go back-to-back. I have to thank my family and my coaches for pushing me this far.”

There were some nerves for her before she started the day. Cassidy Gallagher leaped a 17-0 1/4 while competing in the second flight of prelims.

But Gonsior, who was in the third flight, started off with a 17-0 3/4 leap and was never threatened after that. She got her winning jump on her next attempt. She jumped over 17-0 in all of the prelims.

“Once I got that first jump, that seemed to set the tone for the rest of the day,” Gonsior said. “Since that was my first jump, I knew I had a lot more in me.”

She said she knew the 17-8 was a good jump when she took off.

“I heard my foot hit the board and it was pretty solid so I knew I was at a good place when I hit the board,” Gonsior said. “When I got out of the sand, I looked down and knew it was pretty good.”

Going into the event, Gonsior had the best jump in Class D after going 18-2 1/2 in districts last week. She said she would have liked to have bettered that mark, but is happy with her performance.

“I can’t complain. A 17-8 jump is still pretty good,” Gonsior said. “I would have liked to have bettered my PR but I still have another year.”

Now Gonsior will have a few more events to compete in at the state meet. She made finals in the 300 hurdles and will also compete in the triple jump and is a member of the Warriors 1,600 relay.

“Hopefully I can do well in those events as well,” Gonsior said.

Riverside's Berger dominates, win triple jump title

Tony Berger wanted to get off to a good start in the Class D boys triple jump.

The Riverside senior certainly did.

Berger went 44-1 on his first jump. That helped him relax for the rest of the competition. He would later go 44-3 1/4 during the competition, which helped him win the event during Friday’s action at the state track and field championships at Omaha Burke Stadium.

“I wanted to make sure I got a good first jump in without scratching,” Berger said. “That seems to get in my head a little bit. But once I got that first 44-0 out of the way, that helped me relax and just go.”

Berger didn’t just win the triple jump. He dominated the event.

He was over 44-0 in all of his attempts in prelims, then jumped over 43 in two of his three attempts in finals.

His worst jump was 42-9. That was almost a foot better than second-place finisher Quintin Shaner of Cambridge, who went 42-1.

“That’s nice to know that I had a lot of breathing room as I didn’t have to worry about anyone catching up to me,” Berger said. “That’s pretty amazing.”

Berger will be competing in three events on Saturday. He made the 110 hurdles finals after running a 14.81 time in the prelims. He also competes in the long jump as he has the second-best mark in Class D this year at 22-3 1/2 and is member of the Chargers 400 relay.

Berger said the goal is to bring home four gold medals from the meet.

“I want to win three more golds,” Berger said. “That’s the goal for the rest of the meet. We’ll see how that goes.”

Those efforts have Riverside sitting tied for third with 10 points with a chance to get more points.

The Chargers will also have Carson Bloom and Jack Molt competing in the 200 finals. Bloom also earned a spot in the 100 finals.

Other Class D medalists included:

- Burwell’s Carter Mann finished second with a personal-best 53-3 toss.

- Central Valley’s Boston Wood grabbed a seventh-place finish in the 3,200 (10:53.76).

