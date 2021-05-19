CLASS D: Ryan Berger’s PR has Riverside boys leading after day 1

OMAHA – Ryan Berger gave himself a shot.
The Riverside senior took the lead with about 200 meters to go during the Class D 3,200 race.
But he couldn’t get a state title in the event as he was passed by Wallace’s Trey Robertson and Mullen’s Trevor Kuncl in the final stages to finish third in the event.
Robertson won the event in 10:06.04, while Kuncl was second in 10:08.02.
However, his finish gave him a personal-best 10:10.30, so he was still pleased.
“I thought I had enough in me to go for a state title but just fell short,” Berger said. “And there’s no better way than to end the season with a PR.”
That has the Chargers leading the way with 13 points in the Class D boys standings.
Berger was around fifth during the first half of the race and slowly moved his way up to take the lead in the final lap.
“That was so fun to compete with those guys,” Berger said. “To make it to Burke is fun enough but to compete in this crowd makes it better.
Berger wasn’t the only Riverside athlete to finish the first day with a medal. His younger brother Tony along with Jeffrey Schmeits earned medals in the long jump.
Berger took fourth at 20-4 3/4, while Schmeits finished seventh at 19-10 1/2.
Tony also has the fastest time in the 110 hurdles after running a 15.60 in the prelims.
Ryan, who competes in the 1,600 Thursday, said he hopes the Chargers can keep doing what they’ve been doing to make a run at the Class D title.
“Hopefully I can come back and win a state title in the 1,600,” Berger said. “Hopefully Tony can score more points in the 110 hurdles tomorrow so we can make a run at this.”
Meanwhile, Trey Dodds wanted to have fun in his last state track meet.
Getting second in the Class D boys high jump helped the Fullerton senior do that.
“I just wanted to come out and have fun since this is my last time, especially since I didn’t get the chance to experience it last year because of COVID-19,” he said.
Dodds cleared 5-11 for his silver medal. He was one of three athletes to clear the mark but was declared second because of misses.
He said it wasn’t what we he wanted to accomplish as he wanted to get the school record of 6-4 1/4. His best mark this season was 6-2.
“I wanted to break the school record since it was my last chance. I didn’t get that but I came close this year,” Dodds said. “I had good attempts at it but I would catch the bar with my heel at the end.”
He added losing his junior season didn’t help matters either.
“I think competing last year would have made a difference,” he said. “Taking a year off has really hurt because it’s hard to recover and what you learned from the previous year.”
Dodds will compete in the 110 hurdles finals after running a 15.83, the fourth fastest time in prelims.
Other Class D medalists include:
% The Fullerton 3,200 relay team of Alyssa Reardon, Kylie Johnston, Kylee Dubas and Julianna Maxfield came in third in 10:34.23. Teagan Gonsior finished seventh with a 34-3 leap in the girls triple jump.