CLASS D: Ryan Berger’s PR has Riverside boys leading after day 1

Berger took fourth at 20-4 3/4, while Schmeits finished seventh at 19-10 1/2.

Tony also has the fastest time in the 110 hurdles after running a 15.60 in the prelims.

Ryan, who competes in the 1,600 Thursday, said he hopes the Chargers can keep doing what they’ve been doing to make a run at the Class D title.

“Hopefully I can come back and win a state title in the 1,600,” Berger said. “Hopefully Tony can score more points in the 110 hurdles tomorrow so we can make a run at this.”

Meanwhile, Trey Dodds wanted to have fun in his last state track meet.

Getting second in the Class D boys high jump helped the Fullerton senior do that.

“I just wanted to come out and have fun since this is my last time, especially since I didn’t get the chance to experience it last year because of COVID-19,” he said.

Dodds cleared 5-11 for his silver medal. He was one of three athletes to clear the mark but was declared second because of misses.

He said it wasn’t what we he wanted to accomplish as he wanted to get the school record of 6-4 1/4. His best mark this season was 6-2.