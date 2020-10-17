Classes A, D-1 and D-2 announce playoff pairings; Islanders host Pius in rematch

Rematches loom for Grand Island Senior High in the postseason.
The Islanders found out their playoff path when the Class A bracket was released Saturday morning.
Grand Island is seeded 15th and hosts 18th-seeded Lincoln Pius X Friday at Memorial Stadium. The Islanders topped the Thunderbolts 24-7 on Sept. 4. The winner will advance to travel to No. 2 seed Omaha Westside, which defeated Grand Island 42-0 on Sept. 25.
The postseason also begins this week for the 8-man teams with the Class D-1 and Class D-2 playoffs kicking off on Thursday.
The first round is seeded in east and west brackets and will be reseeded statewide for the second round.
In area D-1 matchups, west top seed Burwell (8-0) hosts North Central (4-4), Arcadia-Loup City (5-3) travels to Amherst (5-3) and Nebraska Christian (4-2) hosts Hemingford (6-2).
In Class D-2, top-seeded Central Valley (6-0) hosts Blue Hill (1-6), Palmer (3-5) goes to Kenesaw (6-1), Riverside (3-3) hosts Ansley-Litchfield (5-3) and Fullerton (2-4) goes to east top seed Falls City Sacred Heart (6-1).
Class A
First Round
Friday, Oct. 23
Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln North Star
Lincoln Northeast at Kearney
Papillion-La Vista South at Fremont
Papillion-La Vista at Columbus
Bellevue East at Millard West
Norfolk at Millard North
Lincoln High at North Platte
Lincoln Pius X at Grand Island
Second Round
Friday, Oct. 30
Lincoln NS/Lincoln SW winner at Bellevue West
Lincoln NE/Kearney winner at Gretna
Papio South/Fremont winner at Elkhorn South
Papio/Coumbus winner at Lincoln Southeast
Bell. East/Millard West winner at Millard South
Millard North/Norfolk winner at Creighton Prep
Lincoln High/North Platte winner at Lincoln East
GISH/Pius winner at Omaha Westside
Class D-1
First Round
Thursday, Oct. 22
North Central (4-4) at Burwell (8-0)
Arcadia-Loup City (5-3) at Amherst (5-3)
Hemingford (6-2) at Nebraska Christian (4-2)
Hitchcock County (6-2) at Elm Creek (7-1)
Elkhorn Valley (5-3) at Neligh-Oakdale (7-1)
Southern Valley (5-3) at Hi-Line (4-3)
Cambridge (3-3) at Sutherland (5-3)
Anselmo-Merna (4-4) at Dundy County-Stratton (7-0)
Southern (3-4) at Tri County (7-0)
Nebraska City Lourdes (5-2) at Humphrey/LHF (5-2)
Freeman (5-2) at Weeping Water (6-1)
Elmwood-Murdock (5-3) at Lutheran High Northeast (7-1)
EMF (4-3) at Stanton (6-1)
Laurel-CC (5-3) at Thayer Central (6-2)
Howells-Dodge (6-2) at Guardian Angels CC (4-4)
Clarkson/Leigh (4-4) at Cross County (8-0)
Class D-2
First Round
Thursday, Oct. 22
Blue Hill (2-6) at Central Valley (6-0)
Medicine Valley (7-1) at Garden County (6-2)
Leyton (5-3) at Loomis (7-1)
Palmer (3-5) at Kenesaw (6-1)
Sandhills Valley (4-4) at O’Neill SM (8-0)
Mullen (6-2) at Pleasanton (7-1)
Ansley-Litchfield (5-3) at Riverside (3-3)
Axtell (3-5) at Sandhills/Thedford (8-0)
Fullerton (2-4) at Falls City SH (6-1)
Creighton (6-2) at Osmond (5-2)
Niobrara/Verdigre (2-4) at Humphrey SF (7-1)
Johnson-Brock (3-5) at Allen (6-0)
Winside (5-3) at Wynot (5-1)
Pender (5-3) at Osceola (7-0)
Mead (4-4) at Bloomfield (4-3)
Elgin/Pope John (3-5) at BDS (7-0)
