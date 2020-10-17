 Skip to main content
Classes A, D-1 and D-2 announce playoff pairings; Islanders host Pius in rematch
FILE PHOTO: Football

Rematches loom for Grand Island Senior High in the postseason.

The Islanders found out their playoff path when the Class A bracket was released Saturday morning.

Grand Island is seeded 15th and hosts 18th-seeded Lincoln Pius X Friday at Memorial Stadium. The Islanders topped the Thunderbolts 24-7 on Sept. 4. The winner will advance to travel to No. 2 seed Omaha Westside, which defeated Grand Island 42-0 on Sept. 25.

The postseason also begins this week for the 8-man teams with the Class D-1 and Class D-2 playoffs kicking off on Thursday.

The first round is seeded in east and west brackets and will be reseeded statewide for the second round.

In area D-1 matchups, west top seed Burwell (8-0) hosts North Central (4-4), Arcadia-Loup City (5-3) travels to Amherst (5-3) and Nebraska Christian (4-2) hosts Hemingford (6-2).

In Class D-2, top-seeded Central Valley (6-0) hosts Blue Hill (1-6), Palmer (3-5) goes to Kenesaw (6-1), Riverside (3-3) hosts Ansley-Litchfield (5-3) and Fullerton (2-4) goes to east top seed Falls City Sacred Heart (6-1).

Class A

First Round

Friday, Oct. 23

Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln North Star

Lincoln Northeast at Kearney

Papillion-La Vista South at Fremont

Papillion-La Vista at Columbus

Bellevue East at Millard West

Norfolk at Millard North

Lincoln High at North Platte

Lincoln Pius X at Grand Island

Second Round

Friday, Oct. 30

Lincoln NS/Lincoln SW winner at Bellevue West

Lincoln NE/Kearney winner at Gretna

Papio South/Fremont winner at Elkhorn South

Papio/Coumbus winner at Lincoln Southeast

Bell. East/Millard West winner at Millard South

Millard North/Norfolk winner at Creighton Prep

Lincoln High/North Platte winner at Lincoln East

GISH/Pius winner at Omaha Westside

Class D-1

First Round

Thursday, Oct. 22

North Central (4-4) at Burwell (8-0)

Arcadia-Loup City (5-3) at Amherst (5-3)

Hemingford (6-2) at Nebraska Christian (4-2)

Hitchcock County (6-2) at Elm Creek (7-1)

Elkhorn Valley (5-3) at Neligh-Oakdale (7-1)

Southern Valley (5-3) at Hi-Line (4-3)

Cambridge (3-3) at Sutherland (5-3)

Anselmo-Merna (4-4) at Dundy County-Stratton (7-0)

Southern (3-4) at Tri County (7-0)

Nebraska City Lourdes (5-2) at Humphrey/LHF (5-2)

Freeman (5-2) at Weeping Water (6-1)

Elmwood-Murdock (5-3) at Lutheran High Northeast (7-1)

EMF (4-3) at Stanton (6-1)

Laurel-CC (5-3) at Thayer Central (6-2)

Howells-Dodge (6-2) at Guardian Angels CC (4-4)

Clarkson/Leigh (4-4) at Cross County (8-0)

Class D-2

First Round

Thursday, Oct. 22

Blue Hill (2-6) at Central Valley (6-0)

Medicine Valley (7-1) at Garden County (6-2)

Leyton (5-3) at Loomis (7-1)

Palmer (3-5) at Kenesaw (6-1)

Sandhills Valley (4-4) at O’Neill SM (8-0)

Mullen (6-2) at Pleasanton (7-1)

Ansley-Litchfield (5-3) at Riverside (3-3)

Axtell (3-5) at Sandhills/Thedford (8-0)

Fullerton (2-4) at Falls City SH (6-1)

Creighton (6-2) at Osmond (5-2)

Niobrara/Verdigre (2-4) at Humphrey SF (7-1)

Johnson-Brock (3-5) at Allen (6-0)

Winside (5-3) at Wynot (5-1)

Pender (5-3) at Osceola (7-0)

Mead (4-4) at Bloomfield (4-3)

Elgin/Pope John (3-5) at BDS (7-0)

