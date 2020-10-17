Classes A, D-1 and D-2 announce playoff pairings; Islanders host Pius in rematch

Rematches loom for Grand Island Senior High in the postseason.

The Islanders found out their playoff path when the Class A bracket was released Saturday morning.

Grand Island is seeded 15th and hosts 18th-seeded Lincoln Pius X Friday at Memorial Stadium. The Islanders topped the Thunderbolts 24-7 on Sept. 4. The winner will advance to travel to No. 2 seed Omaha Westside, which defeated Grand Island 42-0 on Sept. 25.

The postseason also begins this week for the 8-man teams with the Class D-1 and Class D-2 playoffs kicking off on Thursday.

The first round is seeded in east and west brackets and will be reseeded statewide for the second round.

In area D-1 matchups, west top seed Burwell (8-0) hosts North Central (4-4), Arcadia-Loup City (5-3) travels to Amherst (5-3) and Nebraska Christian (4-2) hosts Hemingford (6-2).

In Class D-2, top-seeded Central Valley (6-0) hosts Blue Hill (1-6), Palmer (3-5) goes to Kenesaw (6-1), Riverside (3-3) hosts Ansley-Litchfield (5-3) and Fullerton (2-4) goes to east top seed Falls City Sacred Heart (6-1).

Class A

First Round