CNTC NOTEBOOK: Aurora sweeps pole vault event named after former coach

If he was watching, Jim Farrand would be proud of what he saw in the pole vault events.
A pair of Aurora athletes swept the pole vault events during Monday’s action at the Grand Island Independent Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships.
The pole vault is named after the former Huskie coach who died of a heart attack in 2004.
Caden Carlson won the boys pole vault at 13-8, while Cassidy Knust claimed the girls event at 10-4.
Carlson said it was a special moment, especially since his dad Chad, who is the current pole vault coach, competed for Jim when he was in high school.
“I never knew Jimm but I see him in old pictures with my dad around school. I do know his family really well and I respect the man that he is even though I never had a chance to meet him,” Carlson said.
Knust said it’s neat that two Aurora athletes swept the events.
“That’s pretty awesome,” Knust said. “We have a great coach in coach Carlson. He does a phenomenal coach and I can’t be more honored than to compete for a guy like him.”
Carlson won the event over Heartland’s Maverick Hiebner, who cleared 13-2.
Knust won her title over Grand Island Central Catholic’s Marissa Rerucha and Osceola’s Mae Valish, who both also cleared 10-4. But Knust won the title by having fewer misses with Rerucha getting second.
Knust and Rerucha also had a battle with each other at the Dave Gee Invite Friday at Northwest High School, but went 2-3 in the event that day.
Knust said that competition helps her get better.
“There’s great vaulters here and they have great skill,” he said. “To vault with them is awesome and definitely pushes me.”
Both have goals they want to accomplish before the season ends.
Carlson said: “I’m looking for a successful state run as well as conference and districts. I’m just looking forward to competing because I love the pole vault.
Knust said: “I think we’re both looking to come up big at conference and districts and even state. We’re looking forward to the rest of the season.”
St. Paul’s Wells barely holds off Osceola’s Zelasney in 400
St. Paul’s Conner Wells has not lost an individual race this season.
He kept that streak intact. But barely.
The Wildcat junior got out to a lead in the 400 and barely held off Osceola’s Isaiah Zelasney at the end by 0.03 secondes.
Wells won the race in 49.52, while Zelasney was second in 49.52.
“He came out of nowhere to be honest. I thought I had everyone by a long shot but I heard him at the last moment,” Wells said. “I turned my head and that’s when I saw him.”
Then came the 800 where Wells took the race in 1:59.20, while GICC’s Ben Alberts was second in 2:02.33. Wells said the first lap was really close then he felt he had to just go.
“I just let it fly after the first lap because everyone was gunning for it,” he said.
Both times he ran were personal bests, and Wells said the competition of the CNTC helped him do that.
“This was by far the toughest competition I’ve seen this year and those kids pushed me towards that PR,” Wells said. “I hope I can get my times down. I want to get a 48 in the 400 and hopefully get a 1:56 or 1:57 in the 800 this year.”
Double winners
There were other athletes who claimed multiple events during the CNTC.
% Boone Central’s Ryan Kramer, who was named the boys athlete of the meet, won the 110 hurdles (15.45) and the Jeremy Buckner 300 hurdles (40.32). He was also joined Parker Borer, Seth Wright and Wyatt Nissen on the Cardinals’ 400 relay team (43.36).
% Northwest’s Samantha Roby, Avyn Urbanski, Grace Baasch, Kamryn Mings and Reba Mader were all part of multiple wins. Roby captured the 200 (25.96), whle Urbanski took the 100 (12.88) and Mader claimed the 400 (58.40). Roby joined Urbanski on the Vikings’ winning 400 relay (49.80) with Kamryn Mings and Grace Baasch. Roby, Mader, Baasch and Mings joined together on the winning 1,600 relay (4:06.81).
% Kenesaw’s Cassidy Gallagher won both the long jump (16-10 1/2) and triple jump (35-3).
% Arcadia-Loup City’s Jessica Stieb captured both the shot put (43-0) and discus (125-6).
% Hastings St. Cecilia’s Alayna Vargas won the 800 (2:24.37), while joining Jill Parr, Hailey Reifert and Jenna Esch on the winning 3,200 relay (9:57.32).
% Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ben Alberts and Reid Martinez were part of two relay victories. They joined Zach Cloud and Tanner Turek on the winning 3,200 relay (8:19.42), while competing with Brayton Johnson and Gage Steinke on the victorious 1,600 relay (3:30.32).