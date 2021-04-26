CNTC NOTEBOOK: Aurora sweeps pole vault event named after former coach

Then came the 800 where Wells took the race in 1:59.20, while GICC’s Ben Alberts was second in 2:02.33. Wells said the first lap was really close then he felt he had to just go.

“I just let it fly after the first lap because everyone was gunning for it,” he said.

Both times he ran were personal bests, and Wells said the competition of the CNTC helped him do that.

“This was by far the toughest competition I’ve seen this year and those kids pushed me towards that PR,” Wells said. “I hope I can get my times down. I want to get a 48 in the 400 and hopefully get a 1:56 or 1:57 in the 800 this year.”

Double winners

There were other athletes who claimed multiple events during the CNTC.

% Boone Central’s Ryan Kramer, who was named the boys athlete of the meet, won the 110 hurdles (15.45) and the Jeremy Buckner 300 hurdles (40.32). He was also joined Parker Borer, Seth Wright and Wyatt Nissen on the Cardinals’ 400 relay team (43.36).