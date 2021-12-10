Cold stretches prove costly to Northwest in 40-33 loss to Crete

Northwest kept close to Crete during Friday’s meeting of teams trying to get their first victory of the early season.

But scoring droughts where shots just wouldn’t fall proved to be too much for the Vikings to overcome in a 40-33 loss.

“I told the girls after the game in terms of execution, in terms of shot decisions, we were really good all night,” Northwest coach Russ Moerer said. “We didn’t take bad shots. We moved the ball, we attacked their zone, we did everything we needed to. But it seemed like there was a lid on the basket sometimes.

“But I absolutely loved the effort, and the execution was outstanding. What do you do? You keep grinding, and that’s why we talk that basketball is a process. You just keep going to work. We have absolutely nothing to hang our heads about this effort tonight.”

Northwest (0-3) took its lone lead when Reba Mader banked in a 3-pointer to make it 24-23 with 56 seconds left in the third quarter. But Mack Steuer answered with a 3-pointer on the other end, and she and Brooke Deisley both hit treys in the first half of the fourth quarter to give Crete (1-3) a little bit of breathing room.