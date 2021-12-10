Cold stretches prove costly to Northwest in 40-33 loss to Crete

Northwest kept close to Crete during Friday’s meeting of teams trying to get their first victory of the early season.
But scoring droughts where shots just wouldn’t fall proved to be too much for the Vikings to overcome in a 40-33 loss.
“I told the girls after the game in terms of execution, in terms of shot decisions, we were really good all night,” Northwest coach Russ Moerer said. “We didn’t take bad shots. We moved the ball, we attacked their zone, we did everything we needed to. But it seemed like there was a lid on the basket sometimes.
“But I absolutely loved the effort, and the execution was outstanding. What do you do? You keep grinding, and that’s why we talk that basketball is a process. You just keep going to work. We have absolutely nothing to hang our heads about this effort tonight.”
Northwest (0-3) took its lone lead when Reba Mader banked in a 3-pointer to make it 24-23 with 56 seconds left in the third quarter. But Mack Steuer answered with a 3-pointer on the other end, and she and Brooke Deisley both hit treys in the first half of the fourth quarter to give Crete (1-3) a little bit of breathing room.
Steuer finished with 13 points while Deisley and Karlee Henning each added 10.
Maddy Cushing topped Northwest with 14 points.
The Vikings’ depth took a hit when starting guard Kobye Costilla left with an injury during the third quarter.
“We got some good things when we were able to execute press,” Moerer said. “We caused them some trouble with that. We just can’t stay in it very long because we’re still struggling a little bit, especially when Kobye goes down in the third quarter. Things got a little shorter, but you know what? We battled and we’ll keep battling.”
Rylie Rice made her debut at Northwest after missing the first two games. She played about three minutes in each quarter and was 0-for-5 on 3-pointers.
“We’re just thrilled that she’s healthy and back to the point where she can give us a couple of minutes,” Moerer said. “We’re definitely going to have to be aware of load management, and she’ll round back into basketball form.”
Northwest turns around and hosts Seward (0-3) Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
“I’m looking for us to give the exact same kind of effort — the number of times we got on the floor for loose balls tonight, the number of times we battled for rebounds,” Moerer said. “Whit Loman was a warrior on the glass. Kinzi Havranek was a warrior on the glass.