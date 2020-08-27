 Skip to main content
Columbus sweeps Islanders
Columbus sweeps Islanders

Grand Island was swept by Columbus 9-0 to open the season.

The Islander that was the closest to win was at No. 2 singles with Alexander Roeser. He fell to Alex Larson 9-8 (7-5).

GISH coach Josh Budler said he was pleased with what he saw from Roeser.

“Alexander Roeser played pretty well and came back from 2-6 down to have a match point but couldn’t finish it off and lost in a tiebreak,” GISH coach Josh Budler said. “I’m proud of how he battled back and fought for it.

“But today was the first ever tennis match for most of our guys and the first varsity matches for all of them. We gained some experience this afternoon and learned a bit I hope.”

Columbus 9, Grand Island 0

Singles

No. 1 — Colin Flyr, COL, def. Kaleb Brosz, GI, 8-4

No. 2 — Alex Larson, COL, def. Alexander Roeser, GI, 9-8 (7-5)

No. 3 — Landen Hastreiter, COL, def. Alex Acosta, GI, 8-0

No. 4 — Bohden Jedlicha, COL, def. Izaak Pierson, GI, 8-1

No. 5 — Ted Fehringer, COL, def. Diego Espinoza, GI, 8-1

No. 6 — Frank Fehringer, COL, def. Alex Morente, GI, 8-0

Doubles

No. 1 — Flyr/Larson, COL, def. Roeser/Acosta, GI, 8-0

No. 2 — Hastreiter/T.Fehringer, COL, def. Brosz/Pierson, GI, 8-1

No. 3 — Jedlicha/ Frank Fehringer, COL, def. Espinoza/Morente, GI, 8-0

