Consistency key to Islanders' success due to small roster

The Grand Island Senior High girls golf team did exactly what coach Jeremiah Slough hoped for last season — made steady improvement.
“We had two girls qualify for state and played at a pretty high level at the end of the year, which is what we were looking for,” he said. “We’re a pretty small roster, so we really have to play well at all four spots for us to be successful.
“We’ve really been working to improve that consistency day in and day out, and I think toward the end of last year we were getting closer to that.”
With some good experience returning, Slough believes that if the Islanders can find that desired consistency they could set themselves up for a solid season.
“We have three returning players from a year ago that I think can all shoot in the 80s — low to mid 80s, probably,” he said. “I think on our best day we can break into the 70s in all three positions.
“So then we’re looking for Hailey Kenkel to continue to have kind of a standout season. She’s been really consistent her first two years and we’re looking for her to take the next step as a junior. If we can get that fourth scorer under 100, all of a sudden you’re looking at 350, 360 and you give yourself a chance at a lot of these tournaments.”
Kenkel placed 32nd at the Class A state meet last year as a sophomore. Senior Sadie Pehrson returns after finishing 22nd.
“I hope that the team can make it to state, or at least a few of us individually,” Pehrson said. “I hope we can place in the top 20 (individually).”
Slough said Kenkel, Pehrson and Ayla Strong provide a strong foundation for this year’s squad.
“Sadie hits the ball a long way,” he said. “She’s really good from tee to green and does a really nice job of just staying consistent for us being a primary scorer.
“Ayla’s spent a lot of time getting her game to the level she wants it to be. She’s probably better around the greens than she is tee to green. She’s had a really good summer and is doing a better job getting from tee to green. I think a lot of the success she had this summer came from working on her game.”
Strong said the Islanders are looking to improve on what they accomplished last season.
“I hope that our team can play better this year since we’ve all practiced on our game over the summer,” she said.
“Hopefully we can get into the top 20.”