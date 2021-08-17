Consistency key to Islanders' success due to small roster

The Grand Island Senior High girls golf team did exactly what coach Jeremiah Slough hoped for last season — made steady improvement.

“We had two girls qualify for state and played at a pretty high level at the end of the year, which is what we were looking for,” he said. “We’re a pretty small roster, so we really have to play well at all four spots for us to be successful.

“We’ve really been working to improve that consistency day in and day out, and I think toward the end of last year we were getting closer to that.”

With some good experience returning, Slough believes that if the Islanders can find that desired consistency they could set themselves up for a solid season.

“We have three returning players from a year ago that I think can all shoot in the 80s — low to mid 80s, probably,” he said. “I think on our best day we can break into the 70s in all three positions.

“So then we’re looking for Hailey Kenkel to continue to have kind of a standout season. She’s been really consistent her first two years and we’re looking for her to take the next step as a junior. If we can get that fourth scorer under 100, all of a sudden you’re looking at 350, 360 and you give yourself a chance at a lot of these tournaments.”