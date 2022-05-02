Creighton Prep rallies to defeat Grand Island Senior High in A-2 tourney

OMAHA — The Grand Island Senior High boys soccer team had upsets on its mind during the Class A, District 2 Tournament Monday.

The Islanders built a 2-0 lead early in the second half on No. 2-rated Omaha Creighton Prep (Omaha World-Herald).

However, in a span of nine minutes, the Junior Jays had other ideas. They scored three late goals to rally and end Grand Island’s season 3-2 at Creighton Prep.

Just like on Saturday during their 5-0 win over Omaha Northwest, the Islanders grabbed momentum early when Moises Trochez scored in the opening four minutes. That was the only goal of the first half.

And the Islanders got going right away in the second half when Javier Baide scored two minutes in to give them a 2-0 lead

Prep cut into Grand Island’s lead at the 60th minute in scoring on a Simon Metcalf penalty kick. The Junior Jays added another one on a Thomas Pisasale goal two minutes later to tie the game.

Prep took the lead on an Owen Glogowski goal at the 69th minute.

Grand Island ends their season at 4-11.