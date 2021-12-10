Crete survives last-second shot to edge Northwest

The 3-pointers connected early and often for Northwest Friday against Crete.

But the Vikings couldn’t quite get one more to fall at the end.

Wyatt Jensen’s long 3-pointer at the buzzer went off the back of the rim to allow the Cardinals to hold off Northwest for a 55-53 victory after trailing by 15 points in the first half.

Aidan McDowell went 1-for-2 at the free-throw line with 17.6 seconds left to give Crete (2-2) that two-point lead.

The Vikings (0-3) took a timeout with 5.2 seconds left, inbounded the ball to Sam Hartman who passed back to Jensen. His 25-footer from above the key went long after he was 5-for-6 from beyond the arc earlier in the game for a team-high 17 points.

“We actually were looking for kind of what we got,” Northwest coach Chip Bahe said. “We were hoping that either Sam would go clean or even pull up and shoot the three and win the game right there. If not, go hard and if nothing was going to happen Wyatt was going to be behind and hoped that he made it.

“There were a lot of positives there. Back iron shot was right at it.”