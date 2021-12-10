Crete survives last-second shot to edge Northwest

The 3-pointers connected early and often for Northwest Friday against Crete.
But the Vikings couldn’t quite get one more to fall at the end.
Wyatt Jensen’s long 3-pointer at the buzzer went off the back of the rim to allow the Cardinals to hold off Northwest for a 55-53 victory after trailing by 15 points in the first half.
Aidan McDowell went 1-for-2 at the free-throw line with 17.6 seconds left to give Crete (2-2) that two-point lead.
The Vikings (0-3) took a timeout with 5.2 seconds left, inbounded the ball to Sam Hartman who passed back to Jensen. His 25-footer from above the key went long after he was 5-for-6 from beyond the arc earlier in the game for a team-high 17 points.
“We actually were looking for kind of what we got,” Northwest coach Chip Bahe said. “We were hoping that either Sam would go clean or even pull up and shoot the three and win the game right there. If not, go hard and if nothing was going to happen Wyatt was going to be behind and hoped that he made it.
“There were a lot of positives there. Back iron shot was right at it.”
Northwest came out red hot, sinking its first three shots all on 3-pointers. The Vikings led 21-6 early in the second, and their first 24 points came on either 3-pointers or 3-point plays.
“We’ve practiced well,” Bahe said. “We’ve played well. We’ve strung a lot of quarters together to be 0-3. How many 0-3 coaches say I like how hard our kids are competing and like the direction we’re going? But it’s a true statement.
“We’ve got to grind it again tomorrow (against Seward), go on the road next Friday (to Lexington), we get Aurora and we get (Omaha) Skutt at Christmas time. So the hits keep coming, but we played well.”
But Crete turned things around in the second quarter with a 19-3 run after the shots stopped dropping for Northwest. The Cardinals trailed 28-27 at the half.
Northwest regrouped to go back up by as many as eight in the third quarter, but Crete got the final basket of the period to kick off an 11-0 run and never trailed again.
“I thought both teams competed really hard,” Bahe said. “I think free throws on their part and getting the right guys to the line helped them. But I thought our kids played really well all night.
“We had a couple big misses — a couple missed layups at timely spots that if you could take them back, we probably would. But that’s basketball.”
McDowell led Crete with a game-high 18 points, including a 13-for-15 performance from the line. Jabin Gardiner added 12 points and Mason Crubliss 11.
Hartman finished with 14 points, sever rebounds and five assists for Northwest.
“I thought the Gardiner kid stepped up and played well when they needed him to,” Bahe said. “Then obviously McDowell made some shots and got to the free-throw line in the second half.
“I thought our two returning players Sam and Wyatt played really well. The ball was in their two hands at the end, and I thought both of them played extremely well.”