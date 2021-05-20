Crusaders advance two entries into Class B semifinals

Grand Island Central Catholic advanced a pair of entries into Friday’s semifinal round of the Class B state tournament at the Wood Tennis Complex in Lincoln.
Ashlyn Kucera dropped a total of two games out of 38 to pick up three sweeps in No. 1 singles. Kucera (31-2), who is the No. 3 seed, faces second-seeded Megan Hodgson (42-2) of McCook in the semifinals.
“Ash has been very consistent all year,” GICC coach James Lowry. “I was very happy to see her keep having success.”
The second-seedeed No. 2 doubles team of Haily Asche and Carolyn Maser improved to 29-2 with three sweeps. They face the sixth-seeded tea of Kaitlyn Nelson and Breanna Skala of Omaha Skutt in the semfinals.
“No. 2 doubles kept rolling along,” Lowry said. “They are in the final four.”
Central Catholic’s other two entries will be involved in consolation play Friday.
At No. 2 singles, No. 3 seed Ayonya Birthi won her first two matches before being upset by sixth-seeded Anna Weberg of Omaha Skutt in the quarterfinals.
“Ayonya ran into a very good player from Skutt,” Lowry said. “But I’m glad she gets to come back in consolation play.”
Birthi faces seventh-seeded Paige Schneider of Gering in the consolation semifinals.
The No. 1 doubles team of Mia Golka and Brooklyn Kolbet — the No. 9 seed — picked up two wins before being swept by top-seeded Ina Satphathy and Paulina Gilgenast of Omaha Duchesne in the quarterfinals.
Golka and Kolbet topped eighth-seeded Anna Berntson and Carly Sexson 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.
“They played really well,” Lowry said. “They beat a Hershey team they had lost to earlier. I think this was the best I’ve seen them play all year.”
Golka and Kolbet face fifth-seeded Rebecca Vala and Julia Gates in the consolation semifinals.
GICC ended the first day tied for third in the team race with McCook with 30 points. Norris and Omaha Duchesne are tied for first with 34 points.
“I hope we play our best tennis tomorrow,” Lowry said. “Sometimes when you’re not in the top four, some kids don’t want to focus. I hope that doesn’t happen to our players. We want to play our best and see what happens.
“Norris has improved quite a bit, and Duchesne has it’s No. 1 kids who are very talented. McCook is right there too.”
Class A
OMAHA — Macy McDonald earned Grand Island Senior High’s lone win at the Class A state tournament.
The junior was seeded 10th at No. 1 singles and beat Columbus’ Sarah Lasso 6-0, 6-2 in the first round before being edged by seventh-seeded Natalie Thompson of Lincoln Southwest 4-6, 6-2 (10-4) in the second round.
At No. 2 singles, Annika Staab lost to Papillion-La Vista’s Afira Pedalino 6-2, 6-1.
The No. 1 doubles team of Katie Wemhoff and Claire Kelly fell to fourth-seeded Ana Burt and Aly Woita of Lincoln Pius X 6-1, 6-1.
The No. 2 doubles team of Emma Tennant and Finley Evans lost to Karney’s Meghan Dahlke and Cecilia Henning 6-1, 6-3.