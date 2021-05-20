Crusaders advance two entries into Class B semifinals

The No. 1 doubles team of Mia Golka and Brooklyn Kolbet — the No. 9 seed — picked up two wins before being swept by top-seeded Ina Satphathy and Paulina Gilgenast of Omaha Duchesne in the quarterfinals.

Golka and Kolbet topped eighth-seeded Anna Berntson and Carly Sexson 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

“They played really well,” Lowry said. “They beat a Hershey team they had lost to earlier. I think this was the best I’ve seen them play all year.”

Golka and Kolbet face fifth-seeded Rebecca Vala and Julia Gates in the consolation semifinals.

GICC ended the first day tied for third in the team race with McCook with 30 points. Norris and Omaha Duchesne are tied for first with 34 points.

“I hope we play our best tennis tomorrow,” Lowry said. “Sometimes when you’re not in the top four, some kids don’t want to focus. I hope that doesn’t happen to our players. We want to play our best and see what happens.

“Norris has improved quite a bit, and Duchesne has it’s No. 1 kids who are very talented. McCook is right there too.”

Class A