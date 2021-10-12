Crusaders aim to play best tennis at Class B tournament

The Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis team enters the Class B state tournament with a goal that is a little more abstract in nature.

“We’d like to play our best tennis possible,” coach James Lowry said. “We’ve rarely talked about a spot or a finish or a number. We want to play our best tennis, win or lose, because then we know that we did everything that we could and we peaked at the right time. That’s the goal.

“I’m sure some of the individual groups are hoping to even possibly come home with a title. But I think as far as the team goes, we want to play our best and stay together.”

But there are reasons to look for some high finishes from the Crusaders during play Thursday and Friday at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.

The No. 2 doubles team of Bowdie Fox and Alex King are the top seed with a 27-1 record.

The No. 1 doubles team of Jackson Henry and Jonathan Schardt are seeded third and 26-2.

No. 2 singles player Austin Staab is a third seed with a 15-3 mark.

“Everybody got what they deserved. The seedings are what they are,” Lowry said. “You’ve still got to go down there and play.”