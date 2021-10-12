Crusaders aim to play best tennis at Class B tournament

The Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis team enters the Class B state tournament with a goal that is a little more abstract in nature.
“We’d like to play our best tennis possible,” coach James Lowry said. “We’ve rarely talked about a spot or a finish or a number. We want to play our best tennis, win or lose, because then we know that we did everything that we could and we peaked at the right time. That’s the goal.
“I’m sure some of the individual groups are hoping to even possibly come home with a title. But I think as far as the team goes, we want to play our best and stay together.”
But there are reasons to look for some high finishes from the Crusaders during play Thursday and Friday at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.
The No. 2 doubles team of Bowdie Fox and Alex King are the top seed with a 27-1 record.
The No. 1 doubles team of Jackson Henry and Jonathan Schardt are seeded third and 26-2.
No. 2 singles player Austin Staab is a third seed with a 15-3 mark.
“Everybody got what they deserved. The seedings are what they are,” Lowry said. “You’ve still got to go down there and play.”
At No. 1 singles, Caden Menagh drew a first-round match-up with Ralston’s Brandon Monzon. The winner advances to face No. 2 seed Robert Seaton (38-9) of Omaha Skutt.
Lowry said there’s no secret to the Crusaders’ success this season.
“I really think we had great leadership this year and the kids set the family atmosphere,” he said. “They’ve given me everything they have. They’ve worked and made it a really enjoyable year.
“They come to practice every day ready to work. They put extra time in. These kids have improved a lot since they were freshmen to where they are now. It’s all because of the hard work they’ve put in.”
Class A
Grand Island Senior High is set for action in the Class A state tournament at the Koch Family Tennis Center in Omaha Thursday and Friday.
None of the Islanders are seeded.
At No. 1 singles, freshman Mason Havel faces fourth-seeded Markus Rutledge (19-9) of Lincoln Southwest.
At No. 2 singles, sophomore Izaak Pierson faces No. 13-seed Tai Frederick (5-5) of Lincoln High.
The No. 1 doubles team of Chi Acosta and Alex Roeser take on third-seeded Clark Rue and Alex Kugler (24-5) of Omaha Westside.
Kaleb Brosz and Riley Voss at No. 2 doubles will battle fifth-seeded Thomas Pate and Zev Gordman (12-6) of Omaha Westside.