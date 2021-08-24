Crusaders aim to return to status of postseason regulars

After a couple of seasons of narrowly missing out on the postseason, Grand Island Central Catholic broke through to return to the playoffs last fall.
Now the Crusaders are determined to make sure that is once again the standard for the program.
“We’re a playoff team, and we’re going to show that,” head coach Tim Dvorak said. “I think it’s a mindset change. We had those down years, and then we were right on the edge. Once you break through, then the floodgates can open. That’s what we hope can happen here at GICC.”
Dvorak has stabilized and helped rebuild the football program at his alma mater. Now entering his fifth season, Dvorak was the fourth head coach for the senior class during his first year.
After a school-record 10 consecutive playoff appearances from 2005-14, the Crusaders went five years without a postseason appearance until last year, which was a first-round 46-33 loss to Wilber-Clatonia.
Dvorak said practices have gone well heading into Friday’s season opener against Class C-2 preseason No. 8-rated Sutton at Memorial Stadium.
“Things are looking good,” Dvorak said. “We’re excited for the potential that we have this year. We’re having to break a lot of new guys in, but we have quality — a lot of quality. We have young guys and even older guys that we’re excited to see how they develop over practices and see what they do on game day.”
Offensively, most of the returning starters are at the skill positions. They include senior receivers Isaac Herbek and Marcus Lowry, senior running back Gage Steinke and junior running back Ben Alberts.
“We’re really solid in skill positions in terms of returning starters between our backfield and wide receiver set,” Dvorak said. “We also had a bunch of guys step up on the offensive line. So the skill positions on the offensive side of the ball are going to really be our strength, but we have real potential with a couple sophomores that are coming up and a couple new seniors on the O-line.”
Brayton Johnson moves into the starting quarterback position from running back to replace graduated Russ Martinez, and Dvorak likes what Johnson can do while running the offense.
“It was great having Russ the last two years, but we have to move on,” he said. “We’ve got Brayton Johnson stepping up. We have all the confidence in the world in him. He’s a smart guy. He understands the offense. He can make the checks that we need to be made, so he’s going to be a smart general out there.
“He also has his own fair share of athletic ability and can make some plays himself.”
The lone returning starter on the offensive line is senior Joey Koralewski, who at 6-foot and 180 pounds is representative of last year’s smaller line. Dvorak said the Crusaders shouldn’t be quite as undersized up front this season.
“We’re always going to be a smaller team up front, but if we can utilize our leverage and quickness up front to gain an advantage, I think we can still have a really solid corps blocking for us,” Dvorak said. “Truthfully, these guys up front have been working really hard in the weight room. They’re strong, they’re ready to go and they want to prove they can open some holes for our backs.”
Herbek and Johnson as defensive backs, Lowry and Koralewski on the defensive line, and Steinke and Alberts as linebackers also provide the team’s returning experience on the other side of the ball.
“Defensively we have a lot of good players, but we have a lot of holes to fill and replace from last year’s graduating class,” Dvorak said. “We’ve got a little experience at every position group — on the line, the linebackers and in the defensive secondary. We just have some holes to fill. We’ll see what comes around at that end, but if we can play together 11 as one, I think we’ll be all right.”
Getting back to the postseason won’t be easy. Dvorak said there are plenty of challenges on the schedule, including last year’s top two teams in Class C-2, Ord and Archbishop Bergan.
“It’s nice to know your opponent, but it’s a competitive schedule, especially that first half of the season when you have the two guys who played for the state title in your first five games,” he said. “But our goal is to be a playoff team. Our goal is to compete with the best in the state. To compete among the best, you have to compete with the best, so we’re excited for the opportunity to see how we grow.
“On the other side of things, we’re a new team, and so are they. Every team in the state is a new team this year. You never know what can happen.”
Last year Central Catholic got used to time on the bus with four road games out of its first five contests. That flips around this year in the second season of the two-year scheduling cycle. Three of the first five are at Memorial Stadium while the Sept. 17 game against North Platte St. Patrick’s will be held at GICC.
“It is nice to get your feet wet at home rather than on the road, just with the comfort level,” Dvorak said. “With the road, you have this lag with four road trips in the first five weeks. It’s nice to get your feet week, develop through your progression and become a cohesive unit before you do have to go on those road trips.”