Crusaders aim to return to status of postseason regulars

“We’re always going to be a smaller team up front, but if we can utilize our leverage and quickness up front to gain an advantage, I think we can still have a really solid corps blocking for us,” Dvorak said. “Truthfully, these guys up front have been working really hard in the weight room. They’re strong, they’re ready to go and they want to prove they can open some holes for our backs.”

Herbek and Johnson as defensive backs, Lowry and Koralewski on the defensive line, and Steinke and Alberts as linebackers also provide the team’s returning experience on the other side of the ball.

“Defensively we have a lot of good players, but we have a lot of holes to fill and replace from last year’s graduating class,” Dvorak said. “We’ve got a little experience at every position group — on the line, the linebackers and in the defensive secondary. We just have some holes to fill. We’ll see what comes around at that end, but if we can play together 11 as one, I think we’ll be all right.”

Getting back to the postseason won’t be easy. Dvorak said there are plenty of challenges on the schedule, including last year’s top two teams in Class C-2, Ord and Archbishop Bergan.