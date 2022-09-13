Crusaders bounce back vs. Wood River

Grand Island Central Catholic responded crisply following its first loss of the season, posting a 25-7, 25-7, 25-19 home-court win over Wood River Tuesday night.

Coming off 2-1 loss to Class C-1 No. 1-rated North Bend Central on Saturday, the C-1 No. 2 Crusaders were dominant in the first two sets against the Eagles and substituted liberally in the third while improving their season record to 10-1.

“I think we responded well and played well,” GICC coach Sharon Zavala said. “We weren’t as consistent once we started subbing a lot, but it’s good to get a lot of different kids in and let them get the feel of a varsity match.”

Carolyn Maser provided the Crusaders with a strong all-around effort from her setter position. The 6-foot-1 junior finished with 29 assists and also had five kills to go with an ace serve and a block.

Zavala said the combination of Maser’s size and skill is lethal to opponents.

“When you’re 6-1 and there’s any ball tight to the net, you’re going to have a big advantage and Carolyn definitely does,” Zavala said. “I even wish we would set her more so she could swing, but she’s good — really good.

“She’s not only good with our hitters, but she’s working on her blocking and her ability to (dump set), so she’s getting better all the time.”

Lucy Ghaifan led GICC with 14 kills — seven of them coming in the second set — as the Crusaders had a 38-19 advantage in kills. Central Catholic’s Hadlee Hasselman added six kills and Gracie Woods had five kills and three blocks before resting much of the third set.

GICC closed the second set with a 15-0 run. Seven of the points in that stretch were terminated by Ghaifan, who had six kills and a block in the Crusaders final nine points of the set.

“Lucy just keeps getting better,” Zavala said. “At the beginning of the season, she was playing through a little bit of an injury, so she didn’t start out as good. I have kept her out of serving and it seems like it has helped her arm a lot.

“Lucy could give somebody a concussion. She hits it hard and for her size, she jumps well. She’s pretty fun to watch.”

Wood River coach Nanci Martin said the Eagles couldn’t overcome a slow start against a motivated and talented GICC squad.

“We kind of struggled with serve-receive at the very beginning of the match before we settled in,” Martin said. “Obviously, GICC is a very good serving team and then we just had trouble with their size at the net. We’re pretty small and we tried to use the block to the best of our ability, but we kind of struggled with that.”

Sage Brabec finished with 17 assists to lead Wood River (5-5). Macie Peters had seven kills, including five in the third set as the Eagles rallied from a 21-8 deficit to close to within 24-19 before GICC closed out the match.

“I thought Macie Peters and our setter, Sage Brabec, started connecting a little bit better and hitting through the block, so their timing improved as we went along,” Martin said. “Our passing improved, too, as the match progressed, which obviously helped our offense.

“I felt like we never gave up. GICC is very sound in its fundamentals, so it felt like we had to work twice as hard to score points, but we told our girls to trust in their training and continue to be scrappy on defense.”

Zavala said she saw areas of progress from the Crusaders as well.

“We’re pretty good defensively and our block is coming on better — that’s one thing I wanted to see improve was our blocking,” Zavala said. “I don’t think we’re sealing the net very well at times, especially later on in the match, so that’s something we need to improve.”

As for the loss to the host in the championship match of the North Bend Invitational on Saturday, Zavala said she was confident the Crusaders would bounce back. GICC hadn’t dropped a set while winning its first nine matches.

“That (North Bend) match could’ve gone either way — it was just one of those things,” Zavala said. “I told the girls that we want to beat them the last time we play them, so we’ll learn from it and move on.”

GICC 3, Wood River 0

Wood River (5-5); 7; 7; 19

GICC (10-1); 25; 25; 25

WOOD RIVER (kills-aces-blocks)—Sage Brabec 1-0-0, Addi Stutzman 3-1-0, Ellie Morgan 1-0-0, Macie Peters 7-0-0, Gracie Wagoner 3-1-0, Sidney Frear 0-0-0, Dayrin Zarrage 0-0-0, Nya Lual 4-0-2, Lacey Smith 0-0-0, Sarah Frear 0-0-0. Totals 19-2-2.

GICC (kills-aces-blocks)—Avery Kelly 3-1-0, Carolyn Maser 5-1-1, Madelyn Weyers 3-1-0, Gracie Woods 5-0-3, Hadlee Hasselman 6-0-1, Lucy Ghaifan 14-0-1, Tristyn Hedman 0-1-0, Hannah Gellatly 0-0-0, Maddie Schneider 0-0-0, Maggie Herbek 2-1-0, Laura Blake 0-0-0. Totals 38-5-6.

Set assists—Wood River 17 (Brabec 17); GICC 31 (Maser 29, Weyers 1, Ghaifan 1).