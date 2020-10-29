Crusaders break on through for first playoff appearance since 2014

The last time that Grand Island Central Catholic qualified for the football playoffs, every member of this year’s team was still in elementary school.
In 2014, the Crusaders qualified for the 10th consecutive season, by far the longest streak in program history.
An overtime win over Wilber-Clatonia was followed by a loss to Ashland-Greenwood.
But then came some tough seasons during a revolving door of three new head coaches in three seasons.
Current GICC coach Tim Dvorak returned to his alma mater to end that streak of upheaval, and now the Crusaders have ended their playoff drought.
“This was the first goal when we started this journey four years ago, that we wanted to be a playoff team and a perennial playoff team,” Dvorak said. “Well, we finally broke that. We’ve been first team out the last two years, and breaking that seal I hope is something we can continue to make a staple of this program.”
After suffering the heartbreak of being the team highest in the wild-card points standing not to make the playoffs the last two years, officially clinching a postseason berth two weeks ago with a win over Twin River was a special moment.
“This senior class in particular has been waiting for and working towards this,” Dvorak said. “The opportunity to play in week 10 and get that extra game in is monumental for the program. You have to feel good for these guys given all the question marks and uncertainty about this football season that they can achieve an accomplishment like that and get a little extra football in.”
GICC heads into its Class C-2 playoff opener against — once again — Wilber-Clatonia coming off a tough 15-12 loss to Centura in the regular-season finale.
The Crusaders led 12-0 in the first half but saw the Centurions clinch their own playoff berth by scoring twice in the second half and come up with some key fourth-down stops.
“There’s always lessons to be learned,” Dvorak said. “It was a tale of two different teams, the team that we saw in the first half and the team that we saw in the second half. I’m speaking of us as well as Centura in terms of how we played. There’s a lot to be learned out of it, and hopefully those lessons sink in because we’re going to have to play four quarters this week.”
Support Local Journalism
No. 9-rated Wilber-Clatonia (6-1) only lost to No. 6 Yutan 28-14. The Wolverines handed No. 4 Sutton its only official loss 13-12 in the second week of the season.
“They’re a physical football team,” Dvorak said. “They’re big. They do what they do. They’re another team that we see that do what they do — they’re not going to change, they’re going to force you to play their game.
“So we’re just going to have to force them to play ours. It’ll be a battle of the wills. Whose football game are we going to play, theirs or ours?”
Wilber-Clatonia averages 201 yards rushing and 134 yards passing. Senior Mitchell Thompson has 440 yards on 91 carries with four touchdowns while Coy Rosentreader is 63-for-108 for 906 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.
GICC quarterback Russ Martinez has 1,513 yards passing and 14 touchdowns and 658 yards rushing with nine more scores.
Will Goering leads the defense with 66 solo and 20 assisted tackles.
Dvorak said limiting mistakes is the key to success in the postseason.
“We’re 50/50 all across the board,” he said. “It’s who can take advantage of opportunities and who can take advantage of mistakes more than anything. We’ve got to be smart and we’ve got to be aggressive. We’ve got to find a way to win. We’ve got to take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves and not let anything slip through our fingers.”
Besides Centura, GICC’s losses have come to the top teams in Class C-2 — No. 1 Ord, No. 2 Archbishop Bergan and No. 4 Sutton.
“We’ve been through tough games with tough teams,” Dvorak said. “We played Sutton through three quarters 8-0. We played Ord, and they kind of took it to us. We played Bergan and were right square with them for a full half.
“So we faced good teams. We’ve faced teams that are bigger than us, we’ve faced teams that are faster than us. But we’ve always been able to play with them. Now we have to play with them and capitalize a few more times than we have.”
Friday’s kickoff in Wilber is set for 7 p.m.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!