Crusaders break on through for first playoff appearance since 2014

GICC heads into its Class C-2 playoff opener against — once again — Wilber-Clatonia coming off a tough 15-12 loss to Centura in the regular-season finale.

The Crusaders led 12-0 in the first half but saw the Centurions clinch their own playoff berth by scoring twice in the second half and come up with some key fourth-down stops.

“There’s always lessons to be learned,” Dvorak said. “It was a tale of two different teams, the team that we saw in the first half and the team that we saw in the second half. I’m speaking of us as well as Centura in terms of how we played. There’s a lot to be learned out of it, and hopefully those lessons sink in because we’re going to have to play four quarters this week.”

No. 9-rated Wilber-Clatonia (6-1) only lost to No. 6 Yutan 28-14. The Wolverines handed No. 4 Sutton its only official loss 13-12 in the second week of the season.

“They’re a physical football team,” Dvorak said. “They’re big. They do what they do. They’re another team that we see that do what they do — they’re not going to change, they’re going to force you to play their game.

“So we’re just going to have to force them to play ours. It’ll be a battle of the wills. Whose football game are we going to play, theirs or ours?”