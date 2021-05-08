Crusaders claim runner-up finish at Centennial Conference meet

Rupp liked how Goering rebounded from his rougher start, which included a seven on No. 5.

“He struggled on the front nine then on the back he really got it going,” he said. “He said he missed a couple putts. He probably should have shot under par he said, but that’s what I like to see — if the kids struggle on the front, they come back and play well on the back.”

Goering said the Crusaders keep making progress as the regular season winds down.

“We played pretty well,” he said. “We definitely could have improved a little bit, but we had a pretty good day today.

“We’ve been slowly progressing. I think the last four tournaments we’ve shot at least a little bit lower in every single round. So that’s the goal, to progressively get better each tournament.”

Central Catholic has plenty of chances to do that in the upcoming week. The Crusaders compete in the Grand Island Cup Monday at Riverside Golf Club and in the Tri-City Invitational Tuesday at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.

“We play Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and then get ready for districts,” Rupp said. “So this is a good time for the kids to start to turn it around a little bit. Hopefully this gives them a little confidence.

“They know that they can play and they know that they can shoot. It’s just once they see it on the scorecard, then I think they will know they can do it in their head. I think it’s going to come a lot easier for them.”

