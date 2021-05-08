Crusaders claim runner-up finish at Centennial Conference meet

The Grand Island Central Catholic boys golf team continued to show some improvement and gain some confidence Saturday.
The Crusaders claimed a runner-up finish at the Centennial Conference meet with a 335. Bishop Neumann took the championship plaque with a 320.
“Overall I was really pleased,” GICC coach Craig Rupp said. “I made the kids step up and be accountable for what they did on Tuesday (in the GICC Invite) and they played really well. We still left a couple of strokes out there. Some kids on the last few holes kind of broke their back on their score, but overall I was really pleased.”
The Crusaders had a pair of medal-winners. Willie Goering claimed fifth with a 79 while Bowdie Fox finished eighth with an 81.
Bishop Neumann’s Patrick Kenney took individual honors with a 73, which included a blistering 31 on the front nine.
After shooting a 42 on the front nine, Goering rebounded with a 37 on the back.
“It went pretty good,” he said of his round. “At the beginning it was obviously a rough start, but I kind of rallied on the back nine and got a decent score.
“Putting went well today. I was kind of struggling tee to green, but I was able to score well with the putter.”
Rupp liked how Goering rebounded from his rougher start, which included a seven on No. 5.
“He struggled on the front nine then on the back he really got it going,” he said. “He said he missed a couple putts. He probably should have shot under par he said, but that’s what I like to see — if the kids struggle on the front, they come back and play well on the back.”
Goering said the Crusaders keep making progress as the regular season winds down.
“We played pretty well,” he said. “We definitely could have improved a little bit, but we had a pretty good day today.
“We’ve been slowly progressing. I think the last four tournaments we’ve shot at least a little bit lower in every single round. So that’s the goal, to progressively get better each tournament.”
Central Catholic has plenty of chances to do that in the upcoming week. The Crusaders compete in the Grand Island Cup Monday at Riverside Golf Club and in the Tri-City Invitational Tuesday at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.
“We play Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and then get ready for districts,” Rupp said. “So this is a good time for the kids to start to turn it around a little bit. Hopefully this gives them a little confidence.
“They know that they can play and they know that they can shoot. It’s just once they see it on the scorecard, then I think they will know they can do it in their head. I think it’s going to come a lot easier for them.”