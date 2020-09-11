Crusaders down Centennial in first game ever at GICC

History was made Friday as the Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders won their first ever home game on Five Points Bank Field 42-12 over Centennial .
It was on a field that was barely ready to go just 24 hours before game time as sod was being replaced and lines were being painted right after it rained.
GICC coach Tim Dvroak, a GICC alumni, said winning the first ever varsity football game on GICC soil was extra special.
“It’s something I have wondered about my whole life,” he said. “There is nothing else to wonder about. We had a great team on the field tonight and they took advantage of the situation.”
Quarterback Russ Martinez echoed that feeling.
“It feels amazing. It’s a blessing,” he said.
Dvorak said he was happy with the overall performance of his guys.
“We came out with fire and passion,” he said. “I am extremely excited about how they came out, their attitudes, and how they attacked on every play.”
GICC (1-2) came out of the gate strong and scored on its first possession of the game.
After gathering two first downs, Martinez rushed in from 15 yards out. The P.A.T. was good and the Crusaders led 7-0 before the Broncos even touched the ball.
Centennial (1-2) was down but not out as it also scored on its first possession on a 50-yard pass from Cooper Gierhan to Will Saunders. They fumbled on the P.A.T. and trailed 7-6.
Both teams punted on their next possession to make it 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.
From there GICC opened the scoring flood gates with three passing touchdowns.
GICC scored on a 73-yard pass from Martinez to Marcus Lowry on the first play of the second quarter.
He then found Brayden Wenzl from 15iyards out, and tossed a 54 yard bomb to Isaac Herbek as Central Catholic took a 28-6 lead at the half.
Dvorak said the plan was to run the ball but having two of his key receivers back made the throwing game a viable option.
“We knew we had some matches on the outside with Isaac (Herbek) and Marcus (Lowry) back, that if we could lull them to sleep running the football we could get a couple one-on-one matchups that we liked,” he said. “That’s what ended up happening.”
The Crusaders were 11-for-14 passing with 252 yards in the air and ran for 88 in the first half.
Centennial coach Evan Klanecky said his team stumbled out of the gates.
“We started behind the chains and behind the gate from snap one to the finish,” he said. “A lot of uncharacteristic mistakes tonight.”
The Broncos were 6-for-10 with 110 yards, one TD and one interception in the first half. Their ground game was almost nonexistent rushing for a minus 12 yards in the half.
Klanecky said his whole team was just off kilter.
“They (GICC) came out and threw a lot of different wrinkles at us but that’s coaching, that’s playing that’s the game,” he said. “I don’t think we adjusted as well as we needed too, coaching and playing-wise.”
Dvorak said this game was not all an offensive affair. Centennial had several botched snaps.
“They (Centennial) made more mistakes than we have seen on film. It could’ve been our guys attacked so well on their blitz’s and in the front so maybe we caused some turnovers,” he said. “I’m happy that we did attack and cause chaos.”
Dvroak said he knows Centennial is a better team than the product they put on the field tonight.
“That’s a good team.”
To begin the second half Dvorak said with his team up by three touchdowns, he wanted to keep the pedal to the medal on offense.
“I have seen too many comebacks,” he said. “It was our goal to play four quarters.”
Dvorak said after playing hard in the first half of the first two games of the year, his team cooled off in the second half and he didn’t want that to happen here.
“We played a good first half against Sutton, a good half against Bergan but the second half is where we subsided, and they ended up catching us,” he said. “We had to learn how to play four quarters and I think we did that tonight.”
There was no scoring in the third quarter by either squad. The fourth quarter saw Martinez run in the first down of the quarter from 15 yards out.
Martinez had 10 rushes for 34 yards. He was 12-17 passing for 252 yards, 3 TD’s and was picked twice on the night.
Brayton Johnson who was busy on the ground grabbing gains here and there, scored his only TD on a 16-yard run in the fourth quarter.
The offensive highlight of the night for Centennial came from a couple of non-starters as Maj Nisly connected with Levi Zimmer on a 61-yard TD late in the fourth.
That was the last scoring of the night as GICC wore down the clock.
