Crusaders earn three top three seeds for Class B state tournament

With the absence of a season last spring, there will be plenty of first-time competitors during this week’s girls tennis state tournament.

That will be true of Grand Island Central Catholic when Class B competition begins Thursday morning at the Woods Center in Lincoln.

Ashlyn Kucera, who placed fourth at No. 1 singles as a sophomore, returns two years later as the No. 3 seed in that division with a 28-2 record.

The rest of the Crusaders will be making their state debuts.

But coach James Lowry said that might not be as big a factor as people would think.

“Sure, everybody is a little nervous,” he said. “But once the kids start hitting the ball, it’s tennis. These girls have played 30 matches this year. They know they have to do the same things they’ve done all year.

“Now we hope to go to state and play well.”

Kucera is one of three top three seeds for the Crusaders.

Ayonya Birthi (29-2) is seeded third in No. 2 singles while the No. 2 doubles team of Haily Asche and Carolyn Maser is seeded second with a 26-2 record.