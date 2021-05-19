Crusaders earn three top three seeds for Class B state tournament

With the absence of a season last spring, there will be plenty of first-time competitors during this week’s girls tennis state tournament.
That will be true of Grand Island Central Catholic when Class B competition begins Thursday morning at the Woods Center in Lincoln.
Ashlyn Kucera, who placed fourth at No. 1 singles as a sophomore, returns two years later as the No. 3 seed in that division with a 28-2 record.
The rest of the Crusaders will be making their state debuts.
But coach James Lowry said that might not be as big a factor as people would think.
“Sure, everybody is a little nervous,” he said. “But once the kids start hitting the ball, it’s tennis. These girls have played 30 matches this year. They know they have to do the same things they’ve done all year.
“Now we hope to go to state and play well.”
Kucera is one of three top three seeds for the Crusaders.
Ayonya Birthi (29-2) is seeded third in No. 2 singles while the No. 2 doubles team of Haily Asche and Carolyn Maser is seeded second with a 26-2 record.
Central Catholic’s No. 1 doubles team of Mia Golka and Brooklyn Kolbet (23-9) is a No. 9 seed.
“We’ve been pretty consistent all year and now we hope for the best at state,” Lowry said. “Our seedings were exactly what I expected. We’ve earned what we got.”
With the high seeds, GICC hopes to place among the top teams in the class when play concludes Friday afternoon.
“We hope to play our best tennis,” Lowry said. “(Omaha) Duchesne is the favorite and McCook is right there with them. We hope to be among a couple of teams competing with them.
“All the girls put in a lot of time, and it’s a credit to the people who hit with them — in Ashlyn’s case, her grandfather. Ash is really the only one who had played a lot before this year, so we hope that work pays off.”
Class A
Grand Island Senior High takes a young team to the Class A state tournament at the Koch Family Tennis Center in Omaha and looks to gain valuable experience and pull off some surprises.
Junior Macy McDonald leads the Islanders as the No. 10 seed in No. 1 singles with a 21-12 record.
At No. 2 singles, freshman Annika Staab drew No. 12 seed Afirah Pedalino of Papillion-La Vista (16-9) in the first round.
Grand Island’s No. 1 doubles team of juniors Katie Wemhoff and Claire Kelley face fourth-seeded Anna Burt and Aly Wita (21-10) of Lincoln Pius X.