Crusaders fend off St. Paul, 38-30

“When you’re outsized like we were with GICC’s two big people, that’s just a smart move,” Peters said. “We wanted to make them come out and guard us, maybe get around them and get something going. That has always been part of my game plan against teams with bigger bodies.

“We just couldn’t make any shots and we struggled all year with that. If we make a couple more 3s, it’s a whole different ballgame.”

Ghaifan scored 12 points, Alyssa Wilson had 11 and Jenna Heidelk finished with nine to lead Central Catholic, which began the second half on a 12-0 run to lead 25-10 with 4:42 remaining in the third quarter. Ghaifan had six points and Wilson sank two 3-pointers to fuel the Crusaders in that span.

Olivia Poppert had 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots for St. Paul. Kayley Wells added nine points off the bench, hitting 3 of 5 attempts from 3-point range, as GICC guarded Poppert on the perimeter with Cloud.