Crusaders fend off St. Paul, 38-30

St. Paul tried pulling out all the stops, but Grand Island Central Catholic had just enough answers in Thursday’s Class C-1 Subistrict 8 final.
The No. 4-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Crusaders built a 15-point third-quarter lead and then held on for a 38-30 home-court win over the Wildcats. The victory sends GICC (20-2) into a Feb. 26 district final with the opponent and location to be announced.
Facing veteran St. Paul coach Rick Peters, Crusaders’ co-coach Kevin Mayfield told his team to expect the unexpected.
“We talked about this being a chess match — it was more like Stratego, if you remember that old game with all the pieces — you just didn’t know what was going to happen,” Mayfield said. “We knew St. Paul was going to try to throw stuff at us. They came out, played some triangle-and-two and we handled that well. They pressed a little bit late (and) we handled it, for the most part, well and they held the ball.
“We saw a lot of different things and I was just proud of our girls for sticking to our game plan and adjusting when they needed to.”
Peters said the Wildcats (10-13) wanted to limit possessions in hopes of negating GICC’s height advantage inside with 6-foot-2 Chloe Cloud and 6-foot Lucy Ghaifan. St. Paul began the second quarter by holding the ball for more than a minute, but the slow-down tactics were undermined by the fact that Peters’ team committed two turnovers and shot 0 of 3 from the floor in the second quarter.
“When you’re outsized like we were with GICC’s two big people, that’s just a smart move,” Peters said. “We wanted to make them come out and guard us, maybe get around them and get something going. That has always been part of my game plan against teams with bigger bodies.
“We just couldn’t make any shots and we struggled all year with that. If we make a couple more 3s, it’s a whole different ballgame.”
Ghaifan scored 12 points, Alyssa Wilson had 11 and Jenna Heidelk finished with nine to lead Central Catholic, which began the second half on a 12-0 run to lead 25-10 with 4:42 remaining in the third quarter. Ghaifan had six points and Wilson sank two 3-pointers to fuel the Crusaders in that span.
Olivia Poppert had 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots for St. Paul. Kayley Wells added nine points off the bench, hitting 3 of 5 attempts from 3-point range, as GICC guarded Poppert on the perimeter with Cloud.
“Chloe is very athletic and can match up with (Poppert) speed-wise and had the height on her to make her adjust her shot a little bit,” Mayfield said. “Then, obviously, we made sure we had a lot of help coming from the backside and coming from the wings. We tried not to help from the outside in just because (Amber) Kosmicki, their other post player, is really tough, too, and does a lot of nice things.
“Our girls really worked hard at it and stuck to the plan well and did a good job.”
St. Paul used two 3-pointers by Wells, another trey by Kosmicki and a driving basket by Poppert to cut its deficit to 33-29 with 1:02 to play as the Crusaders missed the front end of three one-and-one free-throw opportunities. The Wildcats pulled to within 33-30 on a Poppert free throw with 42.3 seconds left, but GICC converted 5 of 6 free-throw attempts in the final 33.6 seconds to hold on.
“We started doing a good job of taking it to the hole and GICC was trying not to give us 3s, but we finally managed to get a few,” Peters said. “We kept battling — that was the main thing. Our girls could’ve easily given up and they didn’t.”