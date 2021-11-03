Crusaders fight past Gothenburg, move into C-1 semifinals

LINCOLN – Grand Island Central Catholic relied on its height during the opening round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament.
The No. 3-rated and second-seeded Crusaders, with four 6-0 players in their lineup, got 16 blocks and pounded down 42 kills from the three 6-0 hitters to get by No. 8 Gothenburg 25-27, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17 Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The victory puts the Crusaders (31-1) into the state semifinals with a match-up against No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran at 3 p.m. Friday.
Gracie Woods, a 6-0 junior who had a team-high 16 kills and three blocks, said the blocking game got going as the match went on. Chloe Cloud, a 6-2 senior, had five blocks, while Lucy Ghaifan, a 6-0 junior, chipped in with four.
“Those blocks were huge and that gave us a lot of momentum carrying over,” Woods said. “When you have a big block, it’s hard to hit around it.”
Gothenburg coach Bryson Mahlberg said that height really bothered the Swedes as the match went on.
“That’s probably the biggest block we’ve seen this year,” he said. “As the match went on, it wore on us. Early on we were finding ways to score. We needed to work the edges and work high hands but we just couldn’t do more of that during the match.”
Ghaifan added 14 kills and Cloud had 12. Carolyn Maser, a 6-0 sophomore setter, dished out 48 assists.
“For us to get those kills, our serve and pass game really has to be on,” GICC coach Sharon Zavala said. “They had some tough servers that made it tough on our passers but we did a good job in getting them to Carolyn.”
Gothenburg was playing in its first-ever state tournament and the Swedes put themselves in good position early on. After GICC took a 20-18 lead, Gothenburg responded with 6-2 run with Clara Evert putting down three kills to take a 24-22 lead.
The Crusaders fought back to tie at 24-all and 25-all before an Aubrey O’Hare kill and a GICC error gave Gothenburg the opening set.
“I was proud of the effort the girls gave in the first set in this environment, especially after they came back to tie it twice,” Mahlberg said. “For us to fight in those extra points in the first set shows the grit and determination.”
Then GICC took control with some key runs in the next three sets.
Alyssa Wilson served a 4-0 run to put the Crusaders 19-14 up in the second set to pull away. Ghaifan had back-to-back kills for the final two points to help GICC even the match at 1-all.
Then Cloud made her presence felt in the third after the two teams were tied at 21-all. She had a kill and two blocks during a 4-1 run, including at set point, to give GICC a 2-1 lead.
The Crusaders controlled most of the fourth set in jumping out to a 19-10 lead. The Swedes did pull to within 21-16, but a Woods kill gave serve back to GICC, which would go on to close out the match. Ghaifan had a kill on match point.
Jenna Heidelk led the defense with 21 digs, while Wilson had 20.
Zavala credited Gothenburg for its effort.
“They are very well coached with a lot of young players (only two seniors) who have gotten better as the season went on,” Zavala said. “They gave us everything we wanted, and their serving was tough. It was a good team effort and I’m happy to get the win.”
GICC will have a day off in getting ready for No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran on Friday. The Warriors swept No. 2 Bishop Neumann 25-20, 25-12, 25-15.
Woods said having that day off will be helpful.
“I think it’s nice because we get a day to scout our next opponent and practice and work on some things,” Woods said. “But more importantly, it gives us a chance to recover as this was a tough match. A day off gives our bodies some good rest.
“But I’m so excited that we get to play on Friday.”
Evert led the Swedes with 17 kills.