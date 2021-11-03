Crusaders fight past Gothenburg, move into C-1 semifinals

“For us to get those kills, our serve and pass game really has to be on,” GICC coach Sharon Zavala said. “They had some tough servers that made it tough on our passers but we did a good job in getting them to Carolyn.”

Gothenburg was playing in its first-ever state tournament and the Swedes put themselves in good position early on. After GICC took a 20-18 lead, Gothenburg responded with 6-2 run with Clara Evert putting down three kills to take a 24-22 lead.

The Crusaders fought back to tie at 24-all and 25-all before an Aubrey O’Hare kill and a GICC error gave Gothenburg the opening set.

“I was proud of the effort the girls gave in the first set in this environment, especially after they came back to tie it twice,” Mahlberg said. “For us to fight in those extra points in the first set shows the grit and determination.”

Then GICC took control with some key runs in the next three sets.

Alyssa Wilson served a 4-0 run to put the Crusaders 19-14 up in the second set to pull away. Ghaifan had back-to-back kills for the final two points to help GICC even the match at 1-all.