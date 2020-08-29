Crusaders finish second at home invite

Bowdie Fox had a rough day at No. 1 singles, going 1-3 but was competitive throughout. He dropped a hard-fought 9-8 (7-5) match to Kearney Catholic’s Jacob Isaacson. His lone victory came in an 8-2 win over Adams Central’s Owen Kershner in his final match of the day.

“He just ran into some really good kids today,” Lowry said. “He wasn’t happy with his results but he improved throughout the day. He’s very competitive and he’s only going to get better.”

Lowry said finishing second at a home invite didn’t sit too well with the players.

“They expect to win, even though a few of them are new and young,” Lowry said. “I think every one of them was disappointed. They are just competitive kids that don’t want to lose. They are players that care more about the team than themselves and that’s good.”

The second-place finish came after the Crusaders posted a 9-0 win over Kearney Catholic in a dual on Thursday. Overall, Lowry said he’s pleased with how the first week went and feels the players are excited to be playing tennis with each other.

“This is a great start with us having a young team with only two returning players from last year,” Lowry said. “And Jackson Henry missed last year because of an injury and having him back has been very great.