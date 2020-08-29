Crusaders finish second at home invite

The doubles teams for Grand Island Central Catholic led the way at its home invite Saturday.
Both the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams each went 4-0 to claim division titles for the Crusaders.
As for the team title, Lincoln Christian nipped GICC 19-17.
Jackson Farias and Jackson Henry claimed the No. 1 doubles division, which included a 9-7 win over Kearney Catholic’s Blake Thiele and Kade Schrock. Jonathan Schardt and Alex King dominated the No. 2 doubles division. They posted three shutouts and an 8-2 win over Lincoln Christian’s Miles Olsen and David Hacron.
Those performances pleased GICC coach James Lowry.
“For us to earn a clean sweep at doubles, especially against Lincoln Christian’s teams, was great to see,” Lowry said. “Farias and Henry work so well together. Jonathan just works so hard and is fun to be around. His motor just never quits and Alex just keeps getting better and better. It was a great day for those kids today.”
Koby Bales went 3-1 to finish second at No. 2 singles. His only loss came to Lincoln Christian’s Ben Ingracia 8-6. No other opponent won more than two games against Bales the rest of the day, which pleased Lowry.
“Today was the first time he’s ever played singles and he’s just getting better every single day,” Lowry said. “He just goes out and competes. It was a great day for him.”
Bowdie Fox had a rough day at No. 1 singles, going 1-3 but was competitive throughout. He dropped a hard-fought 9-8 (7-5) match to Kearney Catholic’s Jacob Isaacson. His lone victory came in an 8-2 win over Adams Central’s Owen Kershner in his final match of the day.
“He just ran into some really good kids today,” Lowry said. “He wasn’t happy with his results but he improved throughout the day. He’s very competitive and he’s only going to get better.”
Lowry said finishing second at a home invite didn’t sit too well with the players.
“They expect to win, even though a few of them are new and young,” Lowry said. “I think every one of them was disappointed. They are just competitive kids that don’t want to lose. They are players that care more about the team than themselves and that’s good.”
The second-place finish came after the Crusaders posted a 9-0 win over Kearney Catholic in a dual on Thursday. Overall, Lowry said he’s pleased with how the first week went and feels the players are excited to be playing tennis with each other.
“This is a great start with us having a young team with only two returning players from last year,” Lowry said. “And Jackson Henry missed last year because of an injury and having him back has been very great.
“I can’t say enough about our seniors in Jackson Farias and Koby because of the leadership that they show and the quality of kids that they are. And the kids enjoy playing together and being together. They want to spend more time around each other. They are appreciating everything more. They aren’t taking a drill or a practice off. They are living that right now and they are a fun group to be around.”
Grand Island Central Catholic Invite
Team Standings
Lincoln Christian 19, Grand Island CC 17, Kearney Catholic 13, Hastings 6, Adams Central 5.
Champions
Singles
No. 1 – Daniel Barnhurdson, LC.
No. 2 – Ben Ingracia, LC
Doubles
No. 1 – Jackson Farias/Jackson Henry, GICC.
No. 2 – Jonathan Schard/Alex King, GICC.
