Crusaders grab two win to start Centennial Conference tournament

Grand Island Central Catholic opened the Centennial Conference Tournament the way it wanted.
With two wins.
One of those wins came in a battle of defending state champions as the Class C-1 No. 3 Crusaders, who moved up after winning C-2 last year, defeated No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran, the returning C-1 champion, 25-20, 25-23 Thursday at GICC.
The Crusaders also defeated Aquinas 25-18, 25-13 to open the tournament. Central Catholic coach Sharon Zavala said she was more than pleased to start 2-0 in the tournament.
“That’s a great way to start,” she said. “The girls just played well in both matches.”
Lutheran got out to early leads in both sets. The Warriors led 8-3 in the first and 9-5 in the second before GICC rallied both times.
In the first set, Lutheran served up four ace serves in the early going before GICC settled down with its passing.
That allowed the Crusaders to get balance from Evan Glade, Gracie Woods and Chloe Cloud. Each of them had four kills in the opener to help GICC come back and take it.
In the second, the Warriors came out attacking as they had eight kills on their first nine points for the 9-5 lead.
But just like in the first set, GICC relied on its balance to help get back into it. Woods broke a 21-all tie with a tip kill, then a Lutheran error gave the Crusaders a 23-21 lead. The two teams played side-out volleyball the rest of the way before Glade pounded down her team-high 10th kill to give GICC the win.
Woods added eight kills and Cloud had five. Carolyn Maser dished out 21 assists.
“Our kids got down but we just kept battling back,” Zavala said. “I think our balance helped out again and made smart plays. Gracie played an outstanding match, and Evan had some key kills for us.
“They are really a tough team who is very athletic.”
Abby Wachel led Lincoln Lutheran with nine kills with seven coming in the second set. Abi Wohlgemuth chipped in eight. Ashlyn DeBoer had 22 assists.
Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said she felt the Warriors didn’t do the things they needed to do.
“We just have to stay aggressive and take smarter shots than we did tonight,” she said. “Our blocking wasn’t the greatest and that’s what we’re known for and we didn’t pick up a lot of balls. We have to defensively step up our game, and our hitting needs to be better.”
In their win over Aquinas, Glade led the Crusader attack with nine kills, while Woods chipped in six. Maser had 19 assists and 11 digs.
The Crusaders open Saturday’s conclusion of the tournament against Lincoln Christian at 11 a.m., then will play No. 10 Hastings St. Cecilia at 1 p.m. The championship match is set for 4 p.m. at GICC.
“We still have a lot of work to do on Saturday but this is a big step,” Zavala said. “We can’t afford a letdown because this is too tough of a conference.”
Lincoln Lutheran (19-4) 20 23
Grand Island CC (19-1) 25 25
LINCOLN LUTHERAN (Kills-aces-blocks) — Raegan Holle 0-1-0, Ashlyn DeBoer 0-2-0, Addi Ernstmeyer 0-0-0, Sophie Wohlgemuth 0-1-0, Molli Martin 3-1-1, Erika Young 1-0-0, Abi Wohlgemuth 8-0-1, Katelynn Oxley 2-0-0, Shanae Bergt 0-0-0, Abby Wachal 9-1-0.
GRAND ISLAND CC (Kills-aces-blocks) — Haily Asche 0-1-0, Lauren Taylor 0-0-0, Rylie Rice 0-0-1, Evan Glade 10-0-0, Carolyn Maser 1-0-0, Chloe Cloud 5-0-2, Maddie Urbanski 0-1-0, Gracie Woods 8-0-1, Kylee Hasselman 0-0-0, Lucy Ghaifan 2-0-0.
SET ASSISTS — LL: DeBoer 22. GICC: Maser 21, Woods 2, Cloud 1.
NOTE: Independent sports writer Marc Zavala is the son of GICC coach Sharon Zavala.
