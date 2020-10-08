Crusaders grab two win to start Centennial Conference tournament

Grand Island Central Catholic opened the Centennial Conference Tournament the way it wanted.

With two wins.

One of those wins came in a battle of defending state champions as the Class C-1 No. 3 Crusaders, who moved up after winning C-2 last year, defeated No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran, the returning C-1 champion, 25-20, 25-23 Thursday at GICC.

The Crusaders also defeated Aquinas 25-18, 25-13 to open the tournament. Central Catholic coach Sharon Zavala said she was more than pleased to start 2-0 in the tournament.

“That’s a great way to start,” she said. “The girls just played well in both matches.”

Lutheran got out to early leads in both sets. The Warriors led 8-3 in the first and 9-5 in the second before GICC rallied both times.

In the first set, Lutheran served up four ace serves in the early going before GICC settled down with its passing.

That allowed the Crusaders to get balance from Evan Glade, Gracie Woods and Chloe Cloud. Each of them had four kills in the opener to help GICC come back and take it.

In the second, the Warriors came out attacking as they had eight kills on their first nine points for the 9-5 lead.