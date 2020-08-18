The Grand Island Central Catholic girls hope the success gained at the end of the 2019 season will carry over into the 2020 schedule.
The Crusaders finished seventh in the Class D girls standings at the state cross country meet.
That was the first time GICC had a girls team qualify since finishing 10th in Class D in 2010.
“(The seventh-place finish) was a pleasant surprise and the girls were very excited in doing that,” Crusader coach Phou Manivong said. “We haven’t had that happen in a long time. The girls carried that momentum into the summer and hopefully it carries over into the season. I’m excited to see what they can do.”
The girls lost only one senior off of last year’s team. The Crusaders return their top three runners in Raegan Gellatly, Grace Herbek and Rylee Lonneman.
They also return Lidia Ramirez and Sara McCarraher. Brooklyn Koblet and
Allison Haney are the other GICC runners.
“Raegan and Grace led the way in practice and everyone follows suit,” Manivong said. “They just kept improving as the year went on. Rylee is another one that keeps getting better. We have others that can help us provide four or five solid runners. These kids are going to come out and run hard for us.”
The GICC boys were just as successful as they had a state qualifier in Jarit Mejia.
“We look for him to lead the way for the boys,” Manivong said. “He was running on his own a lot last year and no one was able to keep up with him. So it was hard to gage how fast he was going. Hopefully what he did last year will carry over.”
That will be different this year as Mejia will likely have someone who can keep up with him. Zach Cloud is in his first year out for cross country. But the GICC senior is no stranger to long distance as he is a two-time state track and field qualifier in the 3,200 and finished seventh in the Class C boys race in 2019.
“He’s been running a lot since we found out we were going to be shut down (due to COVID-19) in March,” Manivong said. “I see him only getting better and better in every race. It’s going to be exciting to watch him run cross country.”
Austin Miller, Ayden Encinger and Victor Castellanos are the other GICC boys runners.
But the Crusaders will be competing in Class C this season. Manivong said that will be more challenging but is OK with that.
“I told the kids not to worry about that,” he said. “We’ll see how it goes but I think the kids will do just fine.”
GICC opens its season at the Northwest Invite Aug. 28.
