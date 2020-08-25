Crusaders hoping speed makes the difference up front

“We have a lot of three- four-year starters pretty much everywhere you look,” he said. “

“We have a lot of guys who have played a lot of football. We’ve seen a lot of different offenses. We know what to expect going into these types of games and what offenses are going to run against us. We have good tacklers. We have good guys in the secondary. We’re so strong that I don’t see a real weakness in our defense.”

The experience on defense isn’t limited to one or two position groups.

“Secondary, linebackers and line — we have experience at all three levels and we’re athletic at all three levels,” Dvorak said. “So there’s not a spot where I see, hey, in our starting crew there’s the weak link that they’re going to attack. I look at our starting 11 and I don’t see a weak link at all.”

While the defense will look the same, home games will look much different.

For the first time in decades, the Crusaders will host contests on campus instead of playing at Memorial Stadium or Viking Field.

But that won’t happen often early in the season. A Sept. 11 contest at 5 p.m. against Centennial is the lone home game over the first five weeks of the season for Central Catholic.