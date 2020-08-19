Crusaders looking for team success

Grand Island Central Catholic had a good run of team success going in the fairly recent past.

The Crusaders qualified for state every year from 2008 to 2015. That included a second-place finish in 2010, a state championship in 2012 and a tie for second in 2013.

But now GICC hasn’t been to state as a team since 2015. That’s a streak coach Dee Hanssen, who is in her 13th season at the school, would love to snap this season.

“I think it’s pretty good,” Hanssen said of her team’s chances for a state berth. “You don’t know because of this COVID where we all stand this summer. You usually see other schools golfing in the summer. You just haven’t seen that as much.”

If Hanssen is to guide her team to state, she’ll have to do it with four new faces on the varsity squad. Senior Ashlyn Kucera is the lone golfer returning with varsity experience.

“Ashlyn has been doing really well in practice,” Hanssen said. “She’s probably my only varsity player that has played varsity before. I look forward to her posting some really good scores. I watched her in practice the other day, and she just seemed to be hitting the ball really well this year.”