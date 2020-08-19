Crusaders looking for team success

Grand Island Central Catholic had a good run of team success going in the fairly recent past.
The Crusaders qualified for state every year from 2008 to 2015. That included a second-place finish in 2010, a state championship in 2012 and a tie for second in 2013.
But now GICC hasn’t been to state as a team since 2015. That’s a streak coach Dee Hanssen, who is in her 13th season at the school, would love to snap this season.
“I think it’s pretty good,” Hanssen said of her team’s chances for a state berth. “You don’t know because of this COVID where we all stand this summer. You usually see other schools golfing in the summer. You just haven’t seen that as much.”
If Hanssen is to guide her team to state, she’ll have to do it with four new faces on the varsity squad. Senior Ashlyn Kucera is the lone golfer returning with varsity experience.
“Ashlyn has been doing really well in practice,” Hanssen said. “She’s probably my only varsity player that has played varsity before. I look forward to her posting some really good scores. I watched her in practice the other day, and she just seemed to be hitting the ball really well this year.”
Junior Ember Kleint is being counted on to fill a varsity spot after playing junior varsity in 2019. And there are a couple of freshmen and a junior Hanssen is high on.
Angela Messere, a junior, transferred in when her family moved back to Grand Island. Hanssen said Messere is a potential Division I golfer down the road.
“What a golfer,” Hanssen said. “She’ll be a state competitor. She’s kind of the answers to my prayers.”
Hanssen said Messere has fit right in with the Crusaders.
“She’s really got a great attitude about golf,” Hanssen said. “I think I can definitely learn things from her. She’s that caliber of golfer. Having her might bring up the other girls from watching her and they’ve really accepted her.
“It’s just great to have her as an addition to our team. She’s really going to help out a lot.”
Hanssen also has freshmen like Madeline Logue, who is part of the Hoch family that featured some top golfers when her uncles were in school.
“When they grow up around it, they know what to expect and what to do,” Hanssen said. “A lot of times they’re playing quite a bit. That’s always exciting to get those kids.
“She has a nice swing. She’ll probably make varsity as a freshman.”
Freshman Hannah Hamik is another newcomer who could earn a spot on the varsity.
“Hannah Hamik is another freshman that her sister played golf, her brother played golf,” Hanssen said. “She too will be a good golfer. I’m anxious to see the next few years going down the pike what happens.”
Anna Blake and Morgan Schulte round out a strong group of four freshmen for GICC.
Senior Kennedi Henke is another newcomer.
“She has a beautiful swing,” Hanssen said of Henke. “I sure would have loved to have had her for several years. She has great potential.”
The potential for the Crusaders this year could be pretty good too.
“We have a young team, but I’ve also seen some good promise,” Hanssen said. “It’s how hard we’re willing to work for the next few weeks. It goes so fast though. We just have to keep practicing and build some confidence.”