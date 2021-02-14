Crusaders not overlooking anybody in subdistrict tournament

Tuesday’s second semifinal pits St. Paul (9-12) against Central City (8-14).

While Central Catholic appears to be a heavy favorite to win the subdistrict on paper, Mayfield said the Crusaders won’t make any assumptions.

“Everybody’s going to say you’re in an easy sub and you’re going to win it,” he said. “But I’ll tell you what, there’s a lot of great individual talent. Central City has two really good guards (Taryn Wagner and Jade Erickson) that can score. St. Paul’s got really good athletes. Doniphan has some good, athletic girls.”

Class B, Subdistrict 6

It’s a sports cliche, but it’s one for a reason: Teams want to be playing at their highest level at the end of the season.

The Northwest girls basketball team certainly appear to be doing that. The Vikings (11-10) won five of their past six games entering the Class B, Subdistrict 6 tournament Monday and Tuesday at York.

Coach Russ Moerer said a sense of urgency sparked this run.

“I think we understand it’s go time,” he said. “We don’t have any room left for error. We have to be good, and we have to be good on both ends, and that’s coming.