Crusaders not overlooking anybody in subdistrict tournament

The regular season didn’t end how the Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball team had hoped.
The Class C-1 No. 3-rated Crusaders saw No. 4 Hastings St. Cecilia score the first 15 points and hand them their second loss of the season 41-26 Thursday.
But with the arrival of subdistrict play, it’s a fresh start for GICC and every other team around the state. And co-head coach Kevin Mayfield has no complaints about where the Crusaders are at as they officially begin their pursuit of a return trip to the state tournament.
“I feel great. I do,” Mayfield said. “I think these girls are resilient. We talked a little bit about that and how the season starts now. I know it’s the old cliche that everybody’s 0-0, but the season starts now, and everybody’s going to give us their best game.
“It doesn’t matter if we played them and beat them earlier in the year or played them and lost to them, it’s going to be tough games.”
The Crusaders (18-2) went 4-2 following the departure of head coach Stacia Rice and leading scorer Rylie Rice. They’ve quickly developed an identity of a post-oriented team on the offensive end and have been led in scoring down low by junior Chloe Cloud and sophomore Lucy Ghaifan.
GICC hosts the Subdistrict 8 tournament Tuesday and Thursday. It opens against Doniphan-Trumbull (4-14), a team it defeated 61-20 on Jan. 9.
Tuesday’s second semifinal pits St. Paul (9-12) against Central City (8-14).
While Central Catholic appears to be a heavy favorite to win the subdistrict on paper, Mayfield said the Crusaders won’t make any assumptions.
“Everybody’s going to say you’re in an easy sub and you’re going to win it,” he said. “But I’ll tell you what, there’s a lot of great individual talent. Central City has two really good guards (Taryn Wagner and Jade Erickson) that can score. St. Paul’s got really good athletes. Doniphan has some good, athletic girls.”
Class B, Subdistrict 6
It’s a sports cliche, but it’s one for a reason: Teams want to be playing at their highest level at the end of the season.
The Northwest girls basketball team certainly appear to be doing that. The Vikings (11-10) won five of their past six games entering the Class B, Subdistrict 6 tournament Monday and Tuesday at York.
Coach Russ Moerer said a sense of urgency sparked this run.
“I think we understand it’s go time,” he said. “We don’t have any room left for error. We have to be good, and we have to be good on both ends, and that’s coming.
“And we had a renewed emphasis on our fundamentals of shooting. Our free-throw average has gone up 10, 15 points over the last several weeks, so that tells me we’re more dialed into our shooting. And we’re just stroking the ball well. Even if it doesn’t go in, it’s a good-looking shot.”
Northwest’s last two losses came 42-41 on Jan. 19 at North Platte and 45-38 on Jan. 30 to Class B No. 3-rated Crete.
“To be honest, from that North Platte game on, we’ve been playing really good basketball for a couple weeks now,” Moerer said. “We just have to keep going.”
Northwest will try to continue to do that during Monday’s 7:15 p.m. semifinal against Aurora (11-11). The Vikings beat the Huskies 50-31 on Dec. 19.
A potential third meeting with No. 7 York (17-3) looms in Tuesday’s championship. The Dukes won the first meeting 58-50 on Jan. 9 but the Vikings got revenge 55-38 on Jan. 29 in the Central Conference Tournament semifinals.
Northwest enters the postseason ninth in the points standings. Eight subdistrict champions and the next eight highest teams in the standings advance to Saturday’s district finals with the top eight teams hosting.
Class D-2, Subdistrict 3
It’s a meeting of types of Hornets to open up Class D-2, Subdistrict 3 play Monday at Osceola.
Fourth-seeded Heartland Lutheran (7-10) faces fifth-seeded Giltner (1-19) at 7 p.m. The teams met Dec. 30 in the Central Valley Holiday Tournament with the Red Hornets topping the Hornets 37-25.
The winner advances to Tuesday’s semifinal against top-seeded Nebraska Christian (11-9).