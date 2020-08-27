Crusaders open season with sweep over Superior

Grand Island Central Catholic and Superior went toe-to-toe last November in the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament semifinals.
The Crusaders came out on top in that one, but it took five sets to do it.
Both teams had a decidedly different look when Class C-1, No. 8 (World-Herald) Central Catholic hosted C-2 No. 4 Superior in the season opener Thursday at GICC.
“They lost Kaylinn (Meyer) who was their best player and their libero and their setter,” junior middle blocker Chloe Cloud said. “We lost seven seniors, so we were very different.”
The result was the same with the Crusader winning, but this time GICC did it in quick fashion with a 25-14, 25-11, 25-10 victory over the Wildcats.
“That was probably about as good as we’ve looked against other teams,” Central Catholic coach Sharon Zavala said. “There were a lot of jitters with the younger kids, but they kind of settled down and had good focus.
“It helps being tall.”
The Crusaders feature four 6-footers with 6-1 Cloud and 6-0 Lucy Ghaifan in the middle, 6-0 Gracie Woods at rightside hitter and 6-0 setter Caroline Maser.
Cloud led the Crusaders with 10 kills while Evan Glade — who is 5-11 — and Woods had six each.
“It felt really good,” Cloud said. “We had a lot of young players come in and they just readjusted really well. It was really fun out there.”
Maser was one of those younger players. The freshman, who is trailing in the footsteps of her older sister Katie at setter, delivered 24 set assists on the night.
“She does not play like a freshman,” Cloud said. “She’s really stepped up and she’s playing well.”
Central Catholic controlled the match almost from the beginning. The Crusaders got three kills and two ace serves from Glade to help them pull away in the opening set.
Superior’s Shayla Meyer, the younger sister of Nebraska freshman player Kalynn Meyer, had five of her nine kills in the opening set. The 6-0 middle blocker had 21 kills against Central Catholic in that state match a year ago.
“She got her kills but I thought we kept them off balanced well enough,” Zavala said. “I thought our serving kept them from always going where they wanted to go. I thought a lot of the difference in the game was our ability to transition offense to defense and get kills. We got some smooth transition from our young players.”
GICC kept the pressure up in the second set. Cloud had five kills in the set for GICC and Woods added three.
Woods, a starter last year as a freshman, also had five digs and passed the ball well for the Crusaders.
“What can you say about Gracie Woods?” Zavala said. “She does everything. For a sophomore, she’s probably my best leader.”
Cloud was new to the varsity a year ago. This year is different for her.
“I felt really confident this time,” Cloud said. “Last year around this time I was really nervous.”
The third set was never in doubt. Central Catholic jumped to an early 8-3 lead, then kept expanding that advantage. Senior libero Haily Asche served eight straight points, including an ace, to push the lead to 19-6.
A kill by Glade, an ace dig by Hailey Asche, a Woods kill and an ace block by Cloud put the Crusaders on match point.
After a sideout, the match ended on a line violation by Superior.
Central Catholic will be back in action when it hosts Milford and Aquinas in the Grand Island Kickoff Volleyball Classic Saturday in the south gym. Aurora will be playing the same two teams in the north gym at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.
“We just got to keep working on our serving and keep them healthy,” Zavala said. “We used 11 players tonight so that’s good.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!