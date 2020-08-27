Crusaders open season with sweep over Superior

“It felt really good,” Cloud said. “We had a lot of young players come in and they just readjusted really well. It was really fun out there.”

Maser was one of those younger players. The freshman, who is trailing in the footsteps of her older sister Katie at setter, delivered 24 set assists on the night.

“She does not play like a freshman,” Cloud said. “She’s really stepped up and she’s playing well.”

Central Catholic controlled the match almost from the beginning. The Crusaders got three kills and two ace serves from Glade to help them pull away in the opening set.

Superior’s Shayla Meyer, the younger sister of Nebraska freshman player Kalynn Meyer, had five of her nine kills in the opening set. The 6-0 middle blocker had 21 kills against Central Catholic in that state match a year ago.

“She got her kills but I thought we kept them off balanced well enough,” Zavala said. “I thought our serving kept them from always going where they wanted to go. I thought a lot of the difference in the game was our ability to transition offense to defense and get kills. We got some smooth transition from our young players.”