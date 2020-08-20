Crusaders open with victory over Lakeview

COLUMBUS — Kiernan Paulk went 2-for-3 and drove in four runs with a homer to lead Grand Island Central Catholic to a season-opening 14-0 three-inning win over Columbus Lakeview Thursday.
The Crusaders scored eight run in the second inning. Boston Boucher, Mia Golka, Avery O’Boyle, Jessica Zehendner and Alexis Mudloff all drove in runs in the inning. Mudloff’s came on a home run.
Andrea Palma started for the Crusaders and allows no runs on one hit with three strikeouts in two innings.
GICC (1-0) 284—14 13 0
Lakeview (-01) 000—0 1 4
WP — Palma. LP — Scholl. 2B — GICC: Palk, Zehndner, O’Boyle. CL: Booth. HR — Mudloff, Paulk.