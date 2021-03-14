Crusaders practiced like champions, acted like champions...and became champions

From the outside, it might have looked easy and predictable.

Grand Island Central Catholic returned every starter and most of its bench production from a Class C-2 state runner-up team last year.

So of course the Crusaders took that final step and won the second state title in program history on Saturday.

Central Catholic went 11-0 against teams in its class, with only Centennial in a subdistrict final being able to stay within single digits of the Crusaders.

GICC’s four losses in a 25-4 season came against Class A state qualifier Lincoln Pius X, Class C-1 state runner-up Adams Central and C-1 qualifier Kearney Catholic (twice).

But thinking that a state title was guaranteed for the Crusaders would be a mistake. There are no guarantees in sports.

In a moment that would only come in the 2020-21 season, the unofficial motto that helped GICC reach this point was found on its masks: “Practice like a champion, act like a champion.”

“That’s something we had to do on a daily basis,” coach Tino Martinez said. “Our kids will tell you it’s not always easy on a daily basis in our program, and they’re willing to put the work in like a lot of programs are.