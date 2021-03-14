Crusaders practiced like champions, acted like champions...and became champions

From the outside, it might have looked easy and predictable.
Grand Island Central Catholic returned every starter and most of its bench production from a Class C-2 state runner-up team last year.
So of course the Crusaders took that final step and won the second state title in program history on Saturday.
Central Catholic went 11-0 against teams in its class, with only Centennial in a subdistrict final being able to stay within single digits of the Crusaders.
GICC’s four losses in a 25-4 season came against Class A state qualifier Lincoln Pius X, Class C-1 state runner-up Adams Central and C-1 qualifier Kearney Catholic (twice).
But thinking that a state title was guaranteed for the Crusaders would be a mistake. There are no guarantees in sports.
In a moment that would only come in the 2020-21 season, the unofficial motto that helped GICC reach this point was found on its masks: “Practice like a champion, act like a champion.”
“That’s something we had to do on a daily basis,” coach Tino Martinez said. “Our kids will tell you it’s not always easy on a daily basis in our program, and they’re willing to put the work in like a lot of programs are.
“I’m not trying to say that we’re different than anybody else, but we demand a lot out of them to do that every day, and I think kind of the way we wanted to guide ourselves this season was we wanted to practice like a champion and act like a champion and play like a champion. On most days we were able to do that.”
The Crusaders put in the work during the offseason once COVID regulations allowed things to pick back up in the summer.
Then comes the in-season work, which includes a schedule that never shies away from anyone.
In addition to those teams the Crusaders lost to, they also defeated Class A North Platte, Class B state qualifier Omaha Skutt and C-1 qualifier St. Paul.
“Our schedule lends itself to not being able to look past many people on our schedule,” Martinez said. “Keeping their attention was not difficult, and I think it was a credit to them being ready to come to practice every day and prepare to be able to put themselves in this moment. ...
“We knew those type of games were going to prepare us for the toughest thing we would face in the postseason as far as the C-2 landscape.”
The players thrived on taking on that type of competition.
“Those games helped us prepare for the biggest teams on our schedule,” senior post Dei Jengmer said. “I think they really helped us.”
And that was really true for the championship game against Yutan, a team that took the Crusaders to triple overtime in last year’s semifinals. This time, GICC got stronger as the championship game went on and pulled away for a 55-34 victory.
“Big games lead to big moments, and we need to prepare for big moments in games like these where every possession is a big moment,” junior forward Marcus Lowry said. “Every possession counts in a state championship.”
A win over defending Class B champion Omaha Skutt 39-23 in the Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic on Dec. 19 helped the Crusaders improve to 7-0 and solidified their spot as the preseason Class C-2 favorite.
But then came some bumps in the road.
“We came off that with a lot of momentum, and then right after the Christmas break we ran into some injuries that we didn’t have a year ago,” Martinez said. “So we weren’t able to carry that momentum too far into our January schedule.
“Dei was out about three weeks to a month. Koby (Bales) was out about three weeks to a month. So we got healthy right after the Pius game. Koby got healthy about 10 days after that. Once we got healthy and got everyone back together, I thought we defended a lot like we did that day against Skutt for the rest of the season from St. Paul on.”
How well did GICC defend? After losing to Pius in the Heartland Hoops Classic, the Crusaders allowed an average of 34.4 points over eight games. That includes six postseason games and a meeting with C-1 qualifier St. Paul.
Martinez said the Crusaders’ first title since winning Class C-1 in 2000 is special for GICC and the city of Grand Island as a whole.
“I think it’s a big community boost,” he said. “All three (larger) schools as far as the boys basketball programs work well together. (Northwest coach) Chip Bahe and (Grand Island Senior High coach) Jeremiah Slough do a lot of things in the summer together. We play in a lot of camps together.
“I think it’s a testament to those two schools that they had good seasons. They weren’t fortunate enough to play at state, but they had really good seasons. So I think it speaks to how good of basketball is being played in Grand Island right now. Then you have Adams Central and St. Paul. The Tri-City area is playing high-level basketball right now. We’re just fortunate enough to be here tonight, but any one of them I think could have been down here.”
It was quite the way to cap off the career for Central Catholic’s five seniors. They are four-year starter Russ Martinez, Bales, Tanner Turek, Brayden Wenzl and Jengmer.
They are only the second class to see GICC qualify for state all four years during their high school careers, joining the class of 2005.
“They’re first-class kids — great in the classroom, great off the court, a joy to be around every day,” Tino Martinez said. “We have a lot of fun. We work really hard, but I think even they will tell you we have a lot of fun as well. I’m going to miss them like crazy.”
Jengmer said: “I think it’s special group. We’ve always had chemistry and off the court we bond a lot.”
Lowry said the seniors will be missed.
“It’s going to be really hard not playing with them next year, but we’ve also got a good future next year too,” he said.
Ah, yes, the future.
Just like talk after last year’s runner-up finish quickly turned to the potential for next year, the thoughts quickly pop up whenever a team wins a title about what its chances are of repeating.
Tino Martinez faced that traditional question after Saturday’s celebration.
“I think we have a very good nucleus coming back,” he said. “We’ve made a lot of progress in our younger classes as far as some skills. We have a long way to go with our younger classes, but obviously when you’re returning Gil Jengmer, Marcus Lowry (and) Isaac Herbek, I think we’re going to have a chance to be at least competitive and relative among our schedule.”
The big question is who will surround that strong nucleus.
“Brayton Johnson is another junior who is on our varsity who played minutes for us in the early part of the season and also played minutes for us when we had injury trouble, so I think he’ll be able to step right into a role,” Tino Martinez said. “Ishmael Nadir and Jack Kenna are both sophomores on our varsity roster. If they improve anything like they did in the previous 10 months, I think they’ll be ready to move into a role.
“Then we had some nice guys who weren’t able to make the varsity roster who will be able to give us some depth. I think the future is good for Central Catholic basketball. It’s going to come down to a lot of our other classes we have coming through and how hard they’re willing to work and how much are they willing to spend the time it takes to get good.”
In other words, will the next generation of Crusaders be willing to practice like a champion and act like a champion?
Dale Miller covers boys basketball for the Independent