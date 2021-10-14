Crusaders put three teams in semifinals, sitting in fourth at state tennis

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Central Catholic got three of its teams into the second day of the boys state tennis tournament.

That has the Crusaders sitting in fourth place with 28 points at the Woods Tennis Center after Thursday’s action.

The No. 2 doubles team of Bowdie Fox and Alex Fox, the No. 1 seed, won two matches to make the semifinals. That included a 6-2, 6-1 win over Beatrice’s Conner Bruner and Tagg DeBoer.

Austin Staab, the No. 3 seed at No. 2 singles, won a pair of matches for a trip to the semifinals of his bracket. He posted a 6-4, 6-1 win over Waverly’s Carson Vachal in the quarters.

Jackson Henry and Jonathan Schardt, the No. 3 seed at No. 1 doubles, also made the semifinals of their bracket after getting two wins. They defeated Lincoln Christian’s Blake Boerger and David Heeren 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

Caden Menagh went 1-1 at No. 1 singles. He posted a 6-0, 6-0 win over Ralston’s Brandon Monzon before falling to Omaha Skutt’s Robert Seaton, the No. 2 seed, 6-0, 6-2.

The semifinals get underway at 9 a.m. Friday. The championship and third-place matches are set to begin at 1 p.m.

