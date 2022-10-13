Crusaders put two in Class B semifinals

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis team put two of their teams into the Class B semifinals.

Austin Staab at No. 1 singles and Jack Kenna and Bowdie Fox at No. 1 doubles won two matches as the Crusaders are sitting in third with 30 points.

Staab was the No. 7 seed at No. 1 singles entering the tournament but upset No. 2 seed Avelino Hanmer of Omaha Skutt 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-8 for a semifinal berth. He will take on McCook’s Nahtaniel Miller.

Kenna and Fox, who are the No. 2 seed at No. 1 doubles, had no problem in advancing to the semifinals as they defeated Nebraska City’s Connor Causgrove and Anthony Robinson 6-1, 6-0. They will face Elkhorn Mt. Michael’s Jack Flott and Samuel Kleinschmit in the semifinals.

The No. 2 doubles team of Andrew Arens and JT Rein, who were the No. 3 seed, fell in their quarterfinal match to York’s Jaxson Alexander and Charles Van Gomple 6-3, 5-7, 10-4. They are still alive for medals.

Noah Corey went 1-1 at No. 2 singles. Corey, who was the No. 11th seed, posted a 6-0, 6-0 win over Nebraska City’s Landen Clark before falling to Elkhorn Mt. Michael’s Patrick Berry 6-3, 2-6, 7-5. Berry was the No. 6 seed.

Islanders win two matches in Class A

OMAHA — The Grand Island Senior High boys tennis team came away with two wins during the first day of the Class A state tennis meet.

Riley Voss at No. 1 singles and Kaleb Brosz and Izaak Pierson at No. 1 doubles went 1-1 in their divisions Thursday at the Koch Family Tennis Center at Tranquility Park in Omaha.

Voss earned a 6-2, 6-3 win over Omaha Buena Vista’s Nicolas McCill before falling to Lincoln East’s Hunter Nelson 6-0, 6-0.

Broez and Pierson grabbed a 6-1, 6-1 win over Maxim Bolouvi and Judah Strattford of Omaha North, before falling to the No. 1 seed Caden Haar and Kirby Le of Lincoln East.

At No. 2 singles, Nathan Kosmicki suffered a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Creighton Prep’s Benjamin Clausen, the No. 4 seed. At No. 2 doubles, Alexander Roeser and Mason Havel dropped a 6-0, 6-1 decision to Elkhorn Souths’s Nolan Jensen and Camden Spyers, the No. 15 seed. The Islanders finish the state meet with eight points.